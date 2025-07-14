USNA Midshipmen Visit Ike

PORTSMOUTH, Va.--The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE) hosted two Midshipmen from the Naval Academy for a tour, July 17.



The tour gave rising Midshipmen 1st Classes Owen Erker and Preston White a chance to see IKE’s facilities during its Planned Incremental Activity (PIA) and to give them a look at what goes into shipboard maintenance.



“It’s important to do tours for the next generation so they can see all sides of what the Navy has to offer,” said Cmdr. Sander Mathews, IKE’s Senior Intelligence Officer. said Cmdr. Sander Mathews, senior intelligence officer. “From preparations that to the maintenance periods that keep those ships, aircraft, submarines and expeditionary units moving in the right direction.”



This is a part of a new IKE initiative designed to give future officers a new perspective about shipboard life. The opportunity gave the Midshipmen a deeper understanding of a platform they might call home one day.



“It was eye opening to see the sort of environment that we’ll be living in day to day and all that it takes to be efficient,” said Erker.



While onboard, the Midshipmen learned the importance of a team-centered attitude and how it is an integral part of being in the Navy.



“When we talk about the Navy, the Navy fights as a team,” said Matthews. ”It’s really important to understand that early in your career so the first time you strap into that jet, to that helicopter, to that aircraft, whether the first time you take the bridge as a SWO [surface warfare officer] or the first time you start to work on a weapons system, you understand you are a part of something much larger than yourself. You have a team that’s there to support you, and teams start in places like Norfolk Naval Shipyard.”



IKE’s leadership are committed to fostering a learning environment that allows its Sailors to adapt to situations quickly and efficiently. Though their time on board was short, the IKE team gave the Midshipmen a glimpse at what life is like on an aircraft carrier.



“It’s a sacrifice to be out here for months on end, so I really appreciated getting a feel for what that’s like,” said White. “The camaraderie has been amazing, to have people guide us around and make us feel like family while we’ve been on board has been a great experience.”



Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period.

