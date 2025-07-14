U.S. Army Installation Management Command hosts relinquishment of command ceremony

Photo By Stephen Warns | Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Copeland, IMCOM Command Sergeant Major, prepares to pass the...... read more read more Photo By Stephen Warns | Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Copeland, IMCOM Command Sergeant Major, prepares to pass the IMCOM guidon to Lt. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV, who passed it to Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, AMC deputy commanding general and acting commanding general, to signify Jones relinquishing command of IMCOM. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Lt. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV, relinquished command of U.S. Army Installation Management Command during a ceremony July 23 at the Fort Sam Houston Theater.



Maj. Gen. James M. Smith, the IMCOM deputy commanding general, will serve as the acting commanding general until Jones’ replacement is announced.



Army Materiel Command’s deputy commanding general and acting commander, Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan praised Jones for his years of service and sacrifice.



“Today we celebrate the leadership of Lt. Gen. Jones,” Mohan said. “He is a leader who has not only guided IMCOM through challenges but has elevated it to new heights. Under his leadership, IMCOM transformed how they approached housing, energy resilience and modernization, setting new standards for Army installations worldwide.”



Jones spent four years at IMCOM – first as the deputy commanding general, and the last three as the command’s eighth commanding general. When he assumed command in 2022, IMCOM consisted of 78 garrisons. In three years, that number grew to 104 with the addition of U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea and USAG Poland, along with 24 Terminals, Depots, Arsenals and Ammunition Plants.



Mohan highlighted Jones’ successes, including leveraging data analytics to make informed decisions, revitalizing public-private partnerships to support installation resiliency and efficiency, and, most importantly, keeping people at the heart of everything IMCOM does.



Jones described his time at IMCOM as being one of the most rewarding assignments of his career. He thanked the IMCOM team for solidifying the command’s reputation as key to Army readiness.



“I am very proud that Army leadership looked at how we do business and said centralized installation management, supported by IMCOM, was the right answer for the Army for the last 25 years, and the right answer for the Army in the future,” Jones said. “I am very proud to hear senior commanders around the Army say, ‘We need more IMCOM,’ and I’m proud of each and every one of you. Thank you for volunteering to serve.”



Jones was joined by his wife of 33 years, Tracey Jones. Mohan thanked her for her years of service to Army families.



“After 33 years of marriage, Tracey has been the rock of this family, navigating 80 months of combat time and 14 Permanent Change of Station (PCS) moves with grace and resilience, while embracing the unique demands of military life,” Mohan said.



Jones, who will become a Soldier for Life on July 31, served with distinction for 33 years after graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He plans to return home to Maryland in retirement.



“Omar, I personally want to say thank you,” Mohan said. “You have been a commander’s commander, and you will be greatly missed.”\