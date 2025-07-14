Gladiators receive new leadership for 960th Cyberspace Wing and 960th Cyberspace Operations Group

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – Colonel Joshua N. Garrison assumed command of the 960th Cyberspace Wing from Colonel Silas V. Darden III during a change of command ceremony here on Jul. 12, 2025. As wing commander, Col Garrison will direct the operations and staff activities of 17 direct reporting units and 1,300 personnel. His responsibilities also include the coordination, organization and presentation of AFRC cyber forces to 16th Air Force, Air Forces Cyber, and United States Cyber Command.



Colonel Andrew P. Feth assumed command of the 960th Cyberspace Operations Group from Colonel Richard Wallace during a preceding change of command ceremony. In his role as group commander, Col Feth is responsible for the operations and staff activities of seven direct-reporting units and over 700 military and civilian personnel across four different states.



The 960 CW is the first and only cyberspace wing in the Air Force Reserve Command. The mission of the wing and subordinate units include defensive cyber-operations (DCO); combat communications; command & control of cyber operations; nation-wide communication infrastructure management; cyber defense analysis; network operations; Initial Qualifications Training for cyber across seven weapons and dynamic support to offensive cyber operations.

