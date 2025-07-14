Army Corps of Engineers celebrates World Ranger Day, July 31

Photo By Stacey Reese | The Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will recognize World Ranger Day July...... read more read more Photo By Stacey Reese | The Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will recognize World Ranger Day July 31. USACE park rangers play a crucial role in safeguarding the environment, ensuring visitor safety, and promoting conservation efforts at more than 2,850 USACE-managed recreation areas nationwide. Pictured is the 2025 group of Tulsa District park rangers. see less | View Image Page

TULSA, Okla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will recognize World Ranger Day July 31. USACE park rangers play a crucial role in safeguarding the environment, ensuring visitor safety, and promoting conservation efforts at more than 2,850 USACE-managed recreation areas nationwide.

This annual worldwide celebration commemorates rangers killed or injured in the line of duty and celebrates the work rangers do to protect the planet’s natural treasures and cultural resources.

“The Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers stand as dedicated guardians of public lands and waters throughout Oklahoma, southern Kansas, and northern Texas. On World Ranger Day, we honor their vital contributions to the protection, preservation, and enjoyment of these cherished spaces.” said Amanda Palmer, chief, recreation department in the Tulsa District Office.

To mark this special day, USACE presents a series of videos showcasing the park ranger experience and to highlight the important role its natural resources professionals play in environmental stewardship, recreation and visitor assistance. You can view the videos at: https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/employees/career/jobs.cfm At this link you can also learn more about what USACE park rangers and natural resources specialists do and available USACE park ranger jobs.

“Tulsa District Park Rangers go beyond routine patrols, they foster community connections, promote environmental stewardship, and ensure that recreation remains safe and sustainable for millions of visitors each year. Whether they’re leading interpretive programs, supporting water safety initiatives, or responding to emergencies, these Rangers play an essential role in both conservation and public service” said Jamie Hyslop, chief natural resource management program in the Tulsa District Office.

USACE is one of the leading federal providers of outdoor and water-based recreation, hosting millions of visits annually to its more than 400 lake and river projects. It’s estimated that 90% of the USACE-operated recreation areas are within 50 miles of metropolitan areas, offering diverse outdoor activities for all ages close to home.

To discover a USACE recreation site near you, please visit the USACE website at https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/visitors.cfm or visit www.recreation.gov.

