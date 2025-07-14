NAVFAC Washington Announces Sarah Lowell as Supervisor of the Year

WASHINGTON NAVY YARD – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington announced Supervisory Contracting Officer Sarah Lowell as the 2025 Supervisor of the Year, recognizing her exceptional leadership achievements in managing complex operations across multiple commands while maintaining unprecedented personnel readiness levels.



Lowell’s remarkable accomplishments include simultaneously and successfully managing Public Works Department (PWD) Washington and Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Andrews at Joint Base Andrews. Under her leadership, the teams executed some 300 contract actions valued at more than $150 million, directly supporting mission readiness across NAVFAC Washington’s area of responsibility.



She achieved 100% contract specialist manning at PWD Washington for the first time in more than five years. This represents a significant milestone, addressing critical staffing challenges that had persisted for years while ensuring continuous support to sailors and their families.



“Leading these talented teams has been incredibly rewarding,” Lowell said. “The real success comes from creating an environment where everyone can contribute their best work while supporting the mission. When we work together effectively, we deliver better outcomes for the sailors and families we serve.”



Her innovative approaches to financial system integration and knowledge sharing have established new standards for operational efficiency within NAVFAC Washington.



“This recognition reflects the outstanding dedication Sarah has shown in leading her teams through complex challenges while maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence,” said ROICC Andrews Lt. Cmdr. Cory Devonis. “Her ability to manage multiple critical functions simultaneously while fostering a collaborative environment has had a transformative impact on our organization’s effectiveness.”



The Supervisor of the Year award recognizes exceptional leadership in fostering positive work environments and achieving measurable results that enhance mission readiness.



