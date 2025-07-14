Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC Washington Announces Sarah Lowell as Supervisor of the Year

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVFAC Washington Announces Sarah Lowell as Supervisor of the Year

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Natasha Waldron Anthony 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    Supervisor of the Year, Sarah Lowell

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 06:17
    Photo ID: 9221955
    VIRIN: 250715-N-AE927-6100
    Resolution: 2036x2282
    Size: 967.34 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Washington Announces Sarah Lowell as Supervisor of the Year, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVFAC Washington Announces Sarah Lowell as Supervisor of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC Washington, Construction, Engineering, Maintenance, Supervisor of the Year, U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download