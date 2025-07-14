U.S. Submarine Tender Arrives in Brisbane, Australia

BRISBANE, Australia – The forward-deployed U.S. Navy submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrived in Brisbane, Australia, for a scheduled port visit July 26, 2025. Frank Cable is currently on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, providing critical maintenance and logistics support to sustain undersea forces across the Indo-Pacific region.



“Welcome back to Brisbane USS Frank Cable!” said U.S. Consul General Jeremy Cornforth. “This return port visit by USS Frank Cable demonstrates the enduring connections forged in 2022 when the ship’s crew supported flood disaster relief efforts in Queensland. These ties symbolize the close partnership between our two nations, including working alongside with our Australian counterparts and engaging with the local community.”



Frank Cable's visit coincides with the upcoming 80th anniversary of Victory in the Pacific Day, which marks the end of World War II in the Pacific, on Aug. 15, a celebration of shared U.S.-Australian history. During World War II, Brisbane served as a major submarine hub, hosting over 70 U.S. Navy submarines and three submarine tenders. Steeped in U.S. naval history, Brisbane continues to play a role in the shared history of the two nations, as evidenced by Frank Cable's visit.



“U.S. and Australian forces have a proud history dating back to World War I of working together to further our shared commitment and values of freedom and democracy.” said Capt. Mike Thompson, commanding officer of Frank Cable. “We are grateful to have the opportunity to visit Brisbane to help strengthen our relationship with our allies who share our interest of preserving peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.”



During the port visit, the crew of Frank Cable will engage with local community service groups and host a reception for local community and national leaders. These events will provide Frank Cable’s crew with an opportunity to connect with the community and give back.



Frank Cable, forward-deployed to Guam, provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region.



Frank Cable is on patrol supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific.

