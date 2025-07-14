325 FW leads joint operations during Red Flag-Alaska 25-3

Airmen assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, deployed to lead operations during Red Flag-Alaska 25-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 17-August 1.



In support of RF-A 25-3, the 325th FW contributed personnel and F-35A Lightning II aircraft, the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter.



“My priorities for the 325th FW is that we be lethal, agile and ready,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, RF-A 25-3 deployed forces and 325th FW commander. “Transitioning from an F-22 training mission to an F-35A combat mission, RF-A has been a time to practice generating personnel, jets and equipment. This was a good opportunity to train that mission while also aligning with our wing priorities.”



Personnel from multiple units throughout the 325th FW traveled over 4,000 miles to practice their capabilities within an unfamiliar, simulated combat environment, facing both logistical and operational hurdles.



“We have access to limited resources here compared to what we have back at home station,” said Senior Airman Nathan Reed, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron avionics technician. “If we do have an issue, we have to troubleshoot and problem-solve based on what’s available to us, and that’s been the biggest take-away from Red Flag-Alaska.”



In addition to operating in unfamiliar environments, this iteration of RF-A 25-3 was also an opportunity for the 325th FW to work jointly alongside other U.S. military branches.



“We’ve been able to see all the different units, how they operate and have been able to intermingle shops,” said Staff Sgt. Anthony DeCraene, 95th FGS crew chief. “All branches being out here together and cooperating–you really get to see the bigger picture of the mission of Red Flag-Alaska.”



As the lead wing, the 325th FW has been spearheading RF-A 25-3’s mission of strengthening joint combat readiness and lethality, ultimately reinforcing the nation's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

