    Tulsa District awards construction contract for road repairs on Council Grove Dam

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District awarded a construction contract to repair the crest road over Council Grove Dam in Council Grove, Kan., July 23.

    The Tulsa District awarded the $2.4 million contract to Dawson Federal Incorporated. Dawson's global headquarters is based in Honolulu and its United States headquarters is located in Denver.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 10:01
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    Kansas
    Civil Works
    Contract Awarded
    Construction
    Contracting

