Tulsa District awards construction contract for road repairs on Council Grove Dam

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District awarded a construction contract to repair the crest road over Council Grove Dam in Council Grove, Kan., July 23.
The Tulsa District awarded the $2.4 million contract to Dawson Federal Incorporated. Dawson's global headquarters is based in Honolulu and its United States headquarters is located in Denver.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 10:01
|Story ID:
|543829
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
Army Corps of Engineers