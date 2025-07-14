Pa. Guard public affairs unit to deploy in late 2025

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard, pose for a group photo at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 22, 2025. The 109th MPAD executed an obstacle course to evaluate their fitness and learn about Air Assault training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Leah Klunk and Pfc. Ciarra Munoz) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa - U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard's 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment has earned validation for an upcoming deployment after a two-week training period here, July 12-26, 2025.



The unit is scheduled to mobilize to Europe this winter where they will support Special Operations Command Europe with public affairs tasks and duties.



During the 109th MPAD's training, they provided photo, video and news coverage during various events and facilitated a media engagement with local reporters. Their coverage focused primarily on the 108th Medical Company-Area Support, a sister unit within the 213th Regional Support Group, who trained in a field medical exercise.



During their coverage of the 108th MCAS, 109th MPAD Soldiers were under the watchful eye of observer controller/trainers, who are Soldiers with First Army tasked with evaluating and validating National Guard and Reserve units before deployments. Soldiers with the 109th MPAD had to work together to develop quality public affairs products, mimicking their duties when they go overseas.



In between that coverage, the 109th MPAD had to complete various warrior tasks and battle drills, including firing M4 carbines during an annual qualification event, traversing a land navigation course, moving through an obstacle course, completing an Army Fitness Test and a 12-mile ruck march. Soldiers completed those tasks to refine their understanding of military operations and maintain a standard of readiness for the upcoming deployment.



“I feel like this has been the best annual training we've had since I've been here, and I've been here for three years,” said Capt. Christopher Booker, multimedia team leader and a public affairs officer with the 109th MPAD. “We were challenged to use our skills at the very beginning and I think that set the tone for the rest of our annual training.”



The first event was a standard weapons qualification with M4 carbines. The Soldiers executed this training to enhance marksmanship, weapon familiarity and combat readiness in a dynamic field environment. They also hosted the range while providing coverage of the 108th MCAS.



”I had a good practice run on the qualification range and when we went into the actual qualification,” said Sgt. Du-Marc Mills, a public affairs specialist. “I feel like I did pretty well.”



Later in the first week, 109th MPAD Soldiers flew in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, operated by Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, to receive familiarization in aviation operations. Later that day the Soldiers tackled a land navigation, or orienteering, course to help enhance their ability to navigate and survive by finding different points in a wooded area using a compass, map and protractor.



The Soldiers moved through an obstacle course made up of several different obstacles to evaluate their fitness and confidence. These obstacles are designed to test physical and mental fortitude, often simulating mental challenges encountered in combat.



“I like seeing the Soldiers taking this exercise seriously, that they are giving it their best, and that they are having fun and enjoying their time here,” said Staff Sgt. Melyssa Vazquez, a public affairs specialist and lead of the 109th MPAD's social media task force. “They did all that while trying their best to develop as Soldiers and be mission ready, of course.”



The Soldiers executed a 12-mile ruck march at the nearby Swatara State Park, for one of their final events. A ruck march is a timed, long-distance march with a weighted backpack or rucksack. The Soldiers carried out this training to test their physical endurance and military fitness.



”It's always interesting to see, not only how different units do things in their respective roles,” said Spc. Annie Riley, a public affairs specialist. “Each individual Soldier has a unique and interesting story.”



The 109th MPAD Soldiers responded to the strain of executing all of their tasks on top of performing coverage of other units during their annual training with professionalism and skill. The Soldiers guided one another through both physical and mental challenges, with emphasis on the shared success of the unit rather than individual achievement.