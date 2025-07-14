Public affairs media engagement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Melyssa Vazquez, a public affairs specialist with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, records a media interview with Maj. Kyle Freeman, commander of the 108th Medical Company Area Support, 213th RSG, during the 108th MCAS' medical evacuation exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 18, 2025. The 108th MCAS was participating in a mass casualty exercise to enhance their readiness to treat patients in forward deployed locations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. HollyAnn Nicom)