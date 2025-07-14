374 AEW, MAF delivers critical cargo for DLE operations

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kaylynn Staba, 374th Air Expeditionary Wing instructor...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kaylynn Staba, 374th Air Expeditionary Wing instructor loadmaster, installs a static line stopper while configuring a C-130J Super Hercules for an airdrop mission supporting Department-Level Exercise 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 17, 2025. The DLE is the first-in-a-generation series of exercises encompassing all branches of the Department of Defense, along with allies and partners, over 400 joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell) see less | View Image Page

In support of the ongoing Department-Level Exercise 2025, the U.S. Air Force 374th Air Expeditionary Wing delivered critical cargo in the Pacific region, July 17, 2025.



“Due to the challenging geography and austere environment of the target location, traditional delivery methods were deemed impractical,” said Capt. Tyler Jones, 374th Air Expeditionary Wing pilot and mission planner. “Recognizing this challenge, we developed and executed an airdrop solution to ensure the successful delivery of vital assets.”



With the ever-changing strategic environment in the Indo-Pacific region, teamwork and close collaboration remains essential between services, nations, allies and partners for mission success.



“This mission and exercises like DLE 2025 prove we can work together smoothly across different major commands, services, and our international allies and partners - from initial planning, to execution, to debrief,” he added. “It was incredibly rewarding to witness the culmination of our training and planning efforts.”



“Seeing the team’s hard work translate into a successful mission delivering to our partners, reinforces our commitment to excellence and our ‘anytime, anywhere’ ethos,” Jones concluded. “This is what we do, and we are prepared to do it again.”