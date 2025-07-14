374 AEW, MAF delivers critical cargo for DLE operations

In support of the ongoing Department-Level Exercise 2025, the U.S. Air Force 374th Air Expeditionary Wing delivered critical cargo in the Pacific region, July 17, 2025.
“Due to the challenging geography and austere environment of the target location, traditional delivery methods were deemed impractical,” said Capt. Tyler Jones, 374th Air Expeditionary Wing pilot and mission planner. “Recognizing this challenge, we developed and executed an airdrop solution to ensure the successful delivery of vital assets.”
With the ever-changing strategic environment in the Indo-Pacific region, teamwork and close collaboration remains essential between services, nations, allies and partners for mission success.
“This mission and exercises like DLE 2025 prove we can work together smoothly across different major commands, services, and our international allies and partners - from initial planning, to execution, to debrief,” he added. “It was incredibly rewarding to witness the culmination of our training and planning efforts.”
“Seeing the team’s hard work translate into a successful mission delivering to our partners, reinforces our commitment to excellence and our ‘anytime, anywhere’ ethos,” Jones concluded. “This is what we do, and we are prepared to do it again.”
|07.17.2025
|07.25.2025 00:53
|543800
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|8
|0
