NTAG Empire States selects FC1 TINGTING DONG as Recruiter on Spotlight JULY 2025

Fire Control man First Class (FC1) Tingting Dong is Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State's Recruiter on Spotlight, July, 2025. Recruiter in the Spotlight highlights one outstanding recruiter per month at NTAG Empire State. NTAG Empire State is one of 26 NTAGs under Navy Recruiting Command. Headquartered in Garden City, New York, it encompasses regions including New York City, Long Island and northern New Jersey. It consists of 41 enlisted recruiting stations, with additional stations in Germany and Italy. The combined goal of these stations is to attract the highest-quality candidates for America's Navy, ensuring a strong and capable force for the nation's defense.

Fire Control man 1st Class Tingting Dong, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State, believes every time she shares her Navy story with a future sailor, she reconnects with the very reasons she joined.



“Every time I try to sell the Navy to candidates, I just sell it back to myself,” said Dong. “It’s been a rewarding journey. It helped me build a stable life, and I want others to see what’s possible too.”



Dong earned a finance degree from Baruch College and tried her hand in several industries, from finance to health care assistance and the service industry. She believed those jobs were not able to provide her with what she was looking for.



“There was no fulfillment,” Dong said. “Something was always missing.”



One evening, while browsing online job options, she said came across the Navy’s website. Intrigued by the promise of structure and purpose, she walked into a recruiting office in TriBeCa, Manhattan. Soon after, she enlisted.



When Dong joined the Navy in 2017, she believes was looking for more than just a job. She wanted structure, a challenge and a chance to build something of her own.



Born in Fuzhou, China, and raised in the United States after immigrating at age 9, Dong’s early years were marked by movement and uncertainty. She grew up in small apartments and shared spaces, constantly relocating and never settling. Dong believes the lack of stability during those years left a lasting imprint, creating a strong desire for structure, independence and a place to call home.



Eight years into her Navy career, Dong is now a homeowner in Staten Island, New York



“Home was always the goal,” said Dong. “I wanted to be the home base for my parents and myself. Through the Navy and a VA loan, I was able to purchase a house and give us that stability.”



Dong began her Navy journey at boot camp in Great Lakes, Illinois, followed by A-school in Chicago. She then attended Close-In Weapons System C-school in San Diego, where she trained on the CWIS, a radar-guided, rapid-fire gun designed to defend Navy ships. She then served four years aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), working hands-on with ship defense systems as a fire controlman.



While sea duty helped sharpen her technical skills, Dong said it was recruiting that pushed her out of her comfort zone.



Dong credits her success in part to stepping far outside her comfort zone. As a self-proclaimed introvert, recruiting didn’t come naturally. She said it required her to open-up, connect, and lead in front of large crowds, classrooms, and career fairs. “You have to be the center of attention sometimes,” she said. “That was one of my biggest challenges. But the more you try, the better it gets. I’m not afraid to fail. That’s my biggest strength because every time I fail, I learn and grow from mistakes.” She credits the Navy for providing the platform that helped her discover her mindset and find her voice to lead with authenticity.



Dong believes those just beginning their Navy journey, need to say focused, embrace consistency, self-reflection and clarity of purpose.



Dong has earned “Six Shooter” status, awarded to recruiters who contract five future sailors and one nuclear or special warfare candidate.



Dong believes that none of her accomplishments were achieved alone. She credits her colleagues for supporting her journey and emphasizes the team nature of recruiting.

"I'm surrounded by great people who push me to do better,” Dong said. “I wish I had joined earlier.” Whether it's taking applicants to Military Entrance Processing Station or covering for one another, Dong says recruiting is a mission that depends on collaboration.



Dong believes seeing others take charge of their lives is the most rewarding part of her job.

Dong said one of the most meaningful moments in her recruiting career was when she helped a single mother restart her life. The applicant faced significant obstacles, but within a year of enlisting, she had not only stabilized her circumstances but had also become a homeowner and started building long-term stability.



“She completely turned her life around,” Dong said. “Hearing stories like that makes all the hard work worth it.”



Currently, Dong is preparing to become a recruiter-in-charge, a leadership position responsible for overseeing recruiting operations in her area. She is also working on her Officer Candidate School package, with a goal of commissioning in the near future. Her short-term priorities include re-enlisting and finalizing her officer application.



Looking ahead, Dong is passionate about real estate and hopes to invest in more properties and generate long-term passive income. It's a path she’s eager to build not just for herself, but to create lasting stability for her family.



When she’s not in uniform, she enjoys attending music festivals, baking, hiking and reading. Off-duty, she treasures time with family, traveling and shopping.



