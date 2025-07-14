NTAG Empire States selects FC1 TINGTING DONG as Recruiter on Spotlight JULY 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fire Control man First Class (FC1) Tingting Dong is Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Empire State's Recruiter on Spotlight, July, 2025. Recruiter in the Spotlight highlights one outstanding recruiter per month at NTAG Empire State.



NTAG Empire State is one of 26 NTAGs under Navy Recruiting Command. Headquartered in Garden City, New York, it encompasses regions including New York City, Long Island and northern New Jersey. It consists of 41 enlisted recruiting stations, with additional stations in Germany and Italy. The combined goal of these stations is to attract the highest-quality candidates for America’s Navy, ensuring a strong and capable force for the nation’s defense.