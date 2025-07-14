U.S. Army Arrives at Mississippi’s Largest Agriculture, Outdoor Show

JACKSON, Miss. — U.S. Army Outdoors Team member, Sgt. 1st Class Brian Galleger, arrives, here, to showcase the Official U.S. Army bass boat and other team assets at the 2025 Mississippi Outdoor Expo, July 25- 27.



Recruiters from the Jackson Army Recruiting Company alongside, Galleger, a U.S. Army Archery competitor will be at booth ‘C114’.



Galleger supports specialized community outreach engagements, connecting with the American public through shared passion for outdoor gaming and activities as part of the Outdoors Team.



“It is an incredible journey to serve my Country in a way most people don’t know about,” Galleger said. “The [Army] outdoors team is a perfect way for outdoorsman and adventurers to serve and receive some of the newest benefits the Army has to offer.”



The U.S. Army Outdoors Team has a full line-up of highly skilled servicemembers who participate in professional outdoor gaming competitions and tournaments across the United States.



His current military occupational specialty (MOS), or job, in the Army is a 35F Intelligence Analyst, where Galleger provides the Army critical information about enemy forces and areas of conflict.



“My primary job in analyzing, assessing, processing, and distributing tactical intelligence has been very rewarding to know that I directly contribute to the Army’s mission,” Galleger said. “I plan to show the people of Mississippi a variety and full spectrum of careers types in the Army.”



The U.S. Army presence at this 2025 Mississippi Outdoor Expo is part of the Army’s larger effort in modernizing its recruiting process and maintaining local community connection.



To coordinate and interview with the U.S Army Outdoors Team’s Sgt. 1st Class Brian Galleger or a local Army Recruiter our office with the information above or (225)316-0338



