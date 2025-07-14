DoDEA Expands Universal Prekindergarten: Phase II SY 2025-26

Courtesy Photo | Celebrating the global expansion of Universal Prekindergarten, Defense Education...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Celebrating the global expansion of Universal Prekindergarten, Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) is excited to share that Barkley, Barsanti, Lucas, and Marshall Elementary Schools at Fort Campbell, along with Kleine Brogel Elementary and Ramstein Elementary School, are moving forward with the implementation of full-day Universal Prekindergarten (UPK) in School Year 2025–2026 as part of Phase II of DoDEA’s multi-year plan to provide UPK to all eligible military-connected families, building a brighter future through early education! DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

ALEXANDRIA, VA — The Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) is excited to share that Barkley, Barsanti, Lucas, and Marshall Elementary Schools at Fort Campbell, along with Kleine Brogel Elementary and Ramstein Elementary School, are moving forward with the implementation of full-day, Universal Prekindergarten (UPK) in School Year 2025–2026. These schools are part of Phase II of DoDEA’s multi-year plan to provide UPK to all eligible military-connected families.



DoDEA’s five-year implementation strategy is well underway and unfolds in three phases. Phase II schools received minor facility upgrades, including child-friendly restrooms and age-appropriate playgrounds, to ensure learning spaces are safe, supportive, and ready for our youngest learners. When complete, DoDEA UPK will serve approximately 5,000 prekindergarten students across DoDEA’s 60 military communities worldwide.



"Providing access to full-day, Universal Prekindergarten is a major milestone in our mission to support military families and sets the foundation for lifelong learning," said DoDEA Director Dr. Beth Schiavino-Narvaez. "These early learning opportunities strengthen academic outcomes and enhance family readiness across our communities."



The expansion began in School Year 2023–2024 at MC Perry Primary School in Iwakuni, Japan, as an early implementation program site. That early launch provided valuable insight into systems and best practices that continue to guide successful UPK implementation across regions.



As we look ahead, Phase III schools—including Ansbach, Aukamm, Parker, and Wiesbaden Elementary Schools—are preparing to implement UPK as soon as space is made available.



By expanding access to full-day Universal Prekindergarten, DoDEA is providing military-connected children with an essential foundation in early literacy, numeracy, and resiliency skills—key building blocks for long-term academic success and personal growth. DoDEA remains steadfast in its commitment to educational excellence. Through ongoing collaboration with families, educators, installation leaders, and community partners, DoDEA continues to create high-quality learning environments that support the unique needs of military-connected students and strengthen readiness across the force.



