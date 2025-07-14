Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Celebrating the global expansion of Universal Prekindergarten with DoDEA

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Celebrating the global expansion of Universal Prekindergarten with DoDEA

    ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Department of Defense Education Activity Americas

    Celebrating the global expansion of Universal Prekindergarten, Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) is excited to share that Barkley, Barsanti, Lucas, and Marshall Elementary Schools at Fort Campbell, along with Kleine Brogel Elementary and Ramstein Elementary School, are moving forward with the implementation of full-day Universal Prekindergarten (UPK) in School Year 2025–2026 as part of Phase II of DoDEA’s multi-year plan to provide UPK to all eligible military-connected families, building a brighter future through early education! DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 09:01
    Photo ID: 9200603
    VIRIN: 250724-D-D0522-2321
    Resolution: 2640x2640
    Size: 611.78 KB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: PEACHTREE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating the global expansion of Universal Prekindergarten with DoDEA, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DoDEA Expands Universal Prekindergarten: Phase II SY 2025-26

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Prekindergarten
    World Class Education
    DoDEA America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download