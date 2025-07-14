Australian and New Zealand Navies Embark John L. Canley for Integrated MCM Operations during Talisman Sabre 25

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Chase Stephens | PACIFIC OCEAN (July 18, 2025) Royal New Zealand Navy Able Hydrographic System Operator...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Chase Stephens | PACIFIC OCEAN (July 18, 2025) Royal New Zealand Navy Able Hydrographic System Operator Blake Todd, assigned to HMNZS Matataua, and U.S. Navy Robotics Warfare Specialist 2nd Class Roddrick Guerra, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5, recover a Remus 100 autonomous underwater vehicle in a rigid-hull inflatable boat assigned to the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) off the coast of Australia during Talisman Sabre, July 18, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class W. Chase Stephens) see less | View Image Page

GLADSTONE, Australia — Sailors from the Royal Australian Navy, Royal New Zealand Navy and the U.S. Navy embarked the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) to conduct integrated mine countermeasures operations during exercise Talisman Sabre, July 13-19, 2025.



The operations further enhanced objectives of Talisman Sabre as a bilateral exercise with multinational participation hosted by Australia that focuses on mid-intensity, high-end warfighting to ensure forces are capable, interoperable, deployable on short notice and combat-ready.



“We are participating in this exercise with USS John L. Canley to practice joint operations, interoperability and integration of mine countermeasures forces for any potential conflict,” said Royal New Zealand Navy Lt. Cmdr. James Harper, the officer-in-charge of mine countermeasures for HMNZS Matataua. “When the fight comes, we need to be able to work together quickly and efficiently.”



The three navies worked together to conduct simulated mine countermeasures operations by utilizing advanced mine detection and neutralization technologies. They each collaborated closely to develop relationships and a deeper understanding of each navy’s procedures in order to better integrate when conflict or crises arise.



“This week has been fantastic,” said Royal Australian Navy Chief Petty Officer Simon East, the officer-in-charge of the Australian Mine Warfare Team. “The interoperability between the many different units we embarked has been phenomenal. To go to where we were on day two, which was already good, to now; I would say we are absolutely battle ready.”



The integrated mine countermeasures operations sent a deliberate message of combined strength and integrated deterrence. It also served to strengthen relationships and increase interoperability with allies and partners through shared experiences and tough, realistic training.



"Having our Royal Australian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy partners onboard has been a fantastic opportunity for us to build on our collective strengths and look for long-term opportunities to advance our shared interests," said Capt. Ryan Fulwider, commanding officer of John L. Canley. "Our nations regularly operate together at sea. This exercise reflects our commitment to continued modernization of our partnership across all domains, as we work together to enhance maritime security."



Australia and the United States share a long history of security cooperation around the world. The U.S. Navy’s continued, face-to-face interactions with allies and partners builds a strong foundation for its relationships, creating confidence in the region that we will be able to work together effectively in any situation.



John L. Canley is part of the America Strike Group and supports deployment of forces, equipment, supplies and warfighting capability.



Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.