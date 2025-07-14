USS Cincinnati Conducts a Port Visit to the Republic of the Marshall Islands

MAJURO, Republic of the Marshall Islands – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) conducted a port visit for an Independence Day celebration in Majuro, July 9-13.

After celebrating the 249th birthday of the United States at sea this year, Cincinnati pulled into the Republic of the Marshall Islands to maintain a continuous forward presence in the Indo-Pacific, providing security and stability to the region.

While in port, Sailors guided ship tours for local community members and held a celebration at Delap Dock, which strengthened the bond between the U.S. Navy and Marshall Islands partners.

“Port visits bring a variety of opportunities for us to further strengthen our relationships with our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Capt. Matt Scarlett, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 7. “Allowing Sailors to participate in relationship-building events during port visits helps us bring our people together and demonstrate the close relationship we have with the Marshallese people.”

The ship opened for public tours prior to hosting an Independence Day celebration aboard. Volunteers from the College of the Marshall Islands, to include students and faculty, assisted in organizing and setting up the event. During the celebration, there was a band performance as well as a traditional dance performance by Marshallese dancers.

“We are here as a proponent of Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet’s efforts to fortify maritime partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Cmdr. Andrew Recame, commanding officer, USS Cincinnati. “Our visit allows us to enhance those unique bonds that unite our heritage, shared values, and culture.”

As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, functions as Commander, Task Force 76 Sea Combat Commander, and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements as the executing agent of Commander, Task Group CARAT (Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training).

As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, U.S. 7th Fleet routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2025 Date Posted: 07.24.2025 01:35 Story ID: 543679 Location: MAJURO, MH Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Cincinnati Conducts a Port Visit to the Republic of the Marshall Islands, by LTJG Camillia Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.