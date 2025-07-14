Problem-Solving Practitioner Class Strengthens GRGB Foundations

Suffolk, Virginia. Get Real Get Better (GRGB) promotes a mindset of self-assessment and accountability, paired with a skillset of behaviors that accelerate learning. Building on these principles, the Problem-Solving Practitioner (PSP) class empowers teams to identify and resolve organizational challenges through a structured, collaborative approach. June 10–11, 2025.



Jessi Staats, Naval Sea Systems Command Force Improvement Officer (NAVSEA FIO); Larry Miller, Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN); and Wes Latchford, U.S. Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) facilitated the inaugural PSP class for 22 military and civilian leaders from SUPSHIPNN, NAVSEA 04, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), and U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC).



Far from being the latest “flavor of the month,” the problem-solving methodology taught in this course is built on principles that have endured for over a century. Rooted in the Scientific Method, the PSP curriculum guides participants through five core phases—Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, and Control (DMAIC). Each phase integrates modern mindsets, skillsets, and toolsets to help teams:



• Identify and understand root causes

• Prioritize viable solutions

• Develop actionable plans and milestones

• Establish controls to prevent recurrence or unintended consequences



Each phase is documented on a Canvas—an 11” x 17” sheet designed to visualize the entire problem-solving process. Displayed throughout the workspace, the Canvas encourages ongoing engagement, reflection, and collaboration. It clearly illustrates the problem, stakeholders, scope, goals, corrective steps, and the guiding “North Star.”



Through hands-on exercises at the conclusion of each phase, attendees will practice the skills learned and be well-equipped to contribute to problem-solving efforts across the command.

