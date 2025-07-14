Problem-Solving Practitioner Class Strengthens GRGB Foundations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Suffolk, Virginia. Larry Miller, Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN), facilitates the inaugural Problem-Solving Practitioner (PSP) class, engaging 22 military and civilian leaders from SUPSHIPNN, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), and U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC). The session empowers participants to collaboratively tackle organizational challenges using a structured, proven problem-solving methodology. June 10–11, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Larry Miller)