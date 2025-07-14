Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Problem-Solving Practitioner Class Strengthens GRGB Foundations

    SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Telly B. Myles 

    Supervisor of Shipbuilding Newport News

    Suffolk, Virginia. Larry Miller, Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN), facilitates the inaugural Problem-Solving Practitioner (PSP) class, engaging 22 military and civilian leaders from SUPSHIPNN, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), and U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC). The session empowers participants to collaboratively tackle organizational challenges using a structured, proven problem-solving methodology. June 10–11, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Larry Miller)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 13:09
    Photo ID: 9198315
    VIRIN: 250610-N-DJ454-8592
    Resolution: 1207x680
    Size: 185.1 KB
    Location: SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Problem-Solving Practitioner Class Strengthens GRGB Foundations, by Telly B. Myles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SUPSHIPNN, Get Real Get Better, problem solving, NAVSEA

