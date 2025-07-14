Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District park ranger visits library to read Bobber the Water Safety dog book to children

    

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Story by Sara Goodeyon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Tulsa District Park Ranger Nate Skinner visited the Howard City, Kansas, public library recently to read water safety books to children and talk to them about being safe when in, on, or around the water.

    The library invited Skinner to host a water safety event which featured a story time during which he read the Bobber the Water Safety Dog book “Bobber goes to the Beach.”

    “One family at the event told me that the ‘Bobber goes to the Beach’ book is very popular in their house and that their books from last year were worn out, “ said Skinner.

    In addition to reading other water safety-themed book to the children, he also talked to them about water safety, had a life jacket try on, and a ring toss game to simulate throwing a life preserver to a person in the water.

    All participants got to go home with the book as well as other water safety goodies.

