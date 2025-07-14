Tulsa District park ranger visits library to read Bobber the Water Safety dog book to children

Courtesy Photo | Tulsa District Park Ranger Nate Skinner teaches children about wearing a properly...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Tulsa District Park Ranger Nate Skinner teaches children about wearing a properly fitted life jacket. Skinner hosted a water safety event for children at the Howard City, Kansas, public library see less | View Image Page

Tulsa District Park Ranger Nate Skinner visited the Howard City, Kansas, public library recently to read water safety books to children and talk to them about being safe when in, on, or around the water.



The library invited Skinner to host a water safety event which featured a story time during which he read the Bobber the Water Safety Dog book “Bobber goes to the Beach.”



“One family at the event told me that the ‘Bobber goes to the Beach’ book is very popular in their house and that their books from last year were worn out, “ said Skinner.



In addition to reading other water safety-themed book to the children, he also talked to them about water safety, had a life jacket try on, and a ring toss game to simulate throwing a life preserver to a person in the water.



All participants got to go home with the book as well as other water safety goodies.