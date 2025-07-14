USS Billings (LCS 15) Wraps up Successful Port visit to Bristol, Rhode Island

BRISTOL (Jul. 6, 2025) – The Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship, USS Billings (LCS 15), departed Bristol after wrapping up a successful four-day port visit, Sunday, Jul. 6.



While in port, Billings’ crew connected with the local community through a variety of engagements and activities, learning why the town of Bristol is known as the most patriotic town in America.



“On behalf of our entire crew, we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the town of Bristol for warmly welcoming our ship to be part of your historic Fourth of July celebration,” said Cmdr. Frank Lemene, Billings’ commanding officer. “It was an incredible honor to participate in such a proud and longstanding tradition, one that reflects the spirit of American independence and community. Your hospitality, enthusiasm, and patriotic pride made our experience truly unforgettable. Thank you to the town of Bristol for your unwavering support.”



The ship worked with Bristol’s Fourth of July Committee to coordinate a reception held on board for more than 100 local distinguished visitors, including Rhode Island State Senator Jack Reed. The Bristol Fourth of July Committee is a volunteer organization that is dedicated to continuing the celebration that honors the community’s many civil servants, military, and fire personnel. The committee sponsors many community and fundraising events throughout the year to support the celebration, culminating with the parade.



The warship also greeted more than 300 visitors through daily general public tours that were led by Sailors onboard. Visitors who came to visit the USS Billings embarked on a 10-minute ferry ride out to where she was anchored, and upon arrival, were greeted by a Sailor that would take the group for a 30-minute tour of the Ship.



LCS class ships are designed to defeat growing threats in the coastal water space. They are lethal, adaptable, and mission focused. The U.S. Navy’s ability to operate anywhere at any time is essential. The Billings, like other ships in her class, are designed from the keel up to affordably take on new capabilities including advanced sensors and missiles. LCS speed, strength, and versatility make it a critical tool to help Sailors achieve their missions.



USS Billings (LCS 15) is homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla., and is assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron Two.

