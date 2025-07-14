Get Ready to Celebrate! One Lucky Exchange Shopper to Win Up to $15,000 Worth of Furniture in ‘Feels Like Home’ Sweepstakes

Courtesy Photo | Celebrate the Exchange’s 130th anniversary with a chance to win up to $15,000 worth...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Celebrate the Exchange’s 130th anniversary with a chance to win up to $15,000 worth of furniture from Ashley Furniture for your entire home! Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2ZU see less | View Image Page

DALLAS –Join the military community in celebrating the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 130th anniversary with an exciting sweepstakes sponsored by Ashley Furniture.



From July 25-27, authorized Exchange shoppers aged 18 and older can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win up to $15,000 worth of Ashley furniture to furnish your entire home.



“The Exchange has brought a taste of home to our Warfighters for 130 years,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “This time, we’re excited to give more than a taste by transforming a lucky winner’s furnishings as we celebrate our milestone anniversary.”



No purchase is necessary to enter. All authorized Exchange shoppers, including Veterans, Department of Defense civilians and Common Access Card (CAC) holders can enter. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more about their shopping benefit while DoD civilians and other CAC holders can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



Drawings for winners will take place on or around Aug. 1.



The Exchange’s 130th anniversary is July 25. For more information on in-store 130th Exchange Anniversary celebrations, contact your local Exchange.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



