Command and Control: Titan Controller Recognized for Excellence

INCIRLIK AIR BASE, Türkiye — U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vivianna Bravo, 39th Air Base Wing Command Post noncommissioned officer in charge of NC2 operations training, was named the 2024 Airman/Specialist of the Year in the Department of the Air Force’s annual deterrence operations awards program, announced June 27.



Bravo was recognized for her outstanding performance at two high-tempo locations, where she led emergency action procedures, supported command and control operations, and played a key role in joint readiness exercises and higher headquarters inspections.



As the unit’s training manager, Bravo is responsible for qualifying controllers to meet surety requirements under strict timelines and conditions.



“Our mission success depends on precision, readiness and reliability, and that starts with how well we prepare our people,” Bravo said. “By building confident, competent controllers, we directly support the broader mission of national defense.”



Her efforts have elevated the team’s capability, confidence and cohesion.



“She instills pride and professionalism in every controller she trains, and that mindset spreads throughout the command post,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Dustin Rice, 39th ABW Command Post superintendent.



Rice added that Bravo’s award submission highlighted a year of sustained excellence, from leading inspections and real-world operations to streamlining training programs and improving readiness processes.



Bravo said receiving the award was an unexpected but meaningful milestone.



“It felt surreal,” she said. “I’ve always taken great pride in my job and the role I play within this career field, so being selected feels incredibly rewarding.”



She said the recognition reinforced both personal and professional growth.



“It’s a reminder of how far I’ve come and the value of perseverance,” Bravo said. “Professionally, it validates the hard work, long hours, and commitment that often happens behind closed doors. It motivates me to keep pushing forward and to continue holding myself to high standards.”



For Airmen just entering the command post field, she offered simple but steady advice: “Always keep going. It may feel thankless behind the scenes, but what you do truly matters.” Bravo said.



The Department of the Air Force Deterrence Operations Awards recognize individuals and teams who strengthen national security through mission excellence.



“Young warfighters like Staff Sgt. Bravo ensure the United States’ ability to deter our adversaries on a daily basis and, when needed, bring the fight to our enemies.” said Rice. Young Airmen and NCOs are held to an extremely high standard, and Staff Sgt. Bravo not only meets that standard — she exceeds it.”



For the complete list of 2024 award recipients, visit:

https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/4200952

