U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vivianna Bravo, 39th Air Base Wing Command Post noncommissioned officer in charge of NC2 operations training, poses for a photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 18, 2025. Bravo was recognized for outstanding performance in leading command and control operations, developing training programs, and ensuring inspection readiness across two high-tempo assignments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
Command and Control: Titan Controller Recognized for Excellence
