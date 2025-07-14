Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command and Control: Titan Controller Recognized for Excellence

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Command and Control: Titan Controller Recognized for Excellence

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vivianna Bravo, 39th Air Base Wing Command Post noncommissioned officer in charge of NC2 operations training, poses for a photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 18, 2025. Bravo was recognized for outstanding performance in leading command and control operations, developing training programs, and ensuring inspection readiness across two high-tempo assignments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 02:01
    Photo ID: 9197106
    VIRIN: 250718-F-VB704-1014
    Resolution: 5767x4456
    Size: 10.05 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command and Control: Titan Controller Recognized for Excellence, by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Command and Control: Titan Controller Recognized for Excellence

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Command Post
    Incirlik AB
    Türkiye
    39th Air Base Wing Command Post
    2024 Airman/Specialist of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download