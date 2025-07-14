Headline: From the Frontlines to the Flightline: 96th BS Celebrates 107 Years by Honoring Heroic Leader

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – The 96th Bomb Squadron celebrated on July 18, in anticipation of the 107th anniversary of their first combat bombardment, with a ceremony honoring its heritage and operational legacy. During the event, the unit officially dedicated the Summersett Auditorium to a former World War I squadron commander.



The ceremony brought together squadron members and special guests to reflect on the Bomb Squadron’s rich legacy, one that spans the trenches of World War I to today’s strategic bomber operations. As the first American bombing unit deployed to the Western Front, they laid the groundwork for what would become a century-long tradition of precision, innovation and global reach.



“The fact that we can trace our legacy all the way back to WWI means that what they did in WWI was significant enough to be remembered,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Frederick Carver, 96th Bomb Squadron co-pilot. “Without Capt. Summerset’s leadership back then, holding the squadron together and fighting in WWI with as good a record as they did, we might have been a different squadron.”



Originally activated as the 96th Aero Squadron on August 20, 1917, at Kelly Field, Texas, the unit conducted the first American combat aerial bombardment of World War I. Their primary mission was to conduct long-range bombing attacks on strategic targets like roads and railroads, as well as supporting Allied ground offensives through tactical bombing.



“The fact that this base exists is the foundation of how diplomacy around the world works,” said Carver. “When you start asking those questions of why we exist and what the significance of the 96th is, it really shows the importance of where aviation started. From the logo of a devil throwing a bomb out of a plane to what we do now, we influence real events and the way countries communicate. That’s how we started, and that’s who we still are today.”



Today, the 96th Bomb Squadron provides worldwide combat capability with B-52 aircraft, aircrews and operations personnel, supporting both nuclear and conventional taskings. This enduring mission reflects the same spirit of innovation, leadership and excellence that was established over a century ago when the squadron first formed with just 80 men.



Among them was Capt. James Summersett, an officer from South Carolina and the namesake for the recently renamed auditorium, whose leadership helped lay the groundwork for the squadron’s operational legacy. As commander, Summersett led combat missions, developed early doctrine, trained pilots and navigated the challenges of operating in a rapidly evolving battlefield.



“I look back at pictures that we have, and a lot of those young men look exactly like the people in our squadron,” said Carver. “It’s the same people, except back then they were just figuring out aviation rules and safety, so a lot of them died learning the lessons that we now have, and because of their sacrifice, we’re a lot safer.”



Summersett led the squadron’s Breguet 14B bombers in one of the first American bombing raids into German territory and directed numerous strikes across hostile lines. He was later awarded a Purple Heart after being wounded while leading a formation of five aircraft on a bombing mission to Vigneulles, France.



Summersett was instrumental in refining precision bombing techniques by tightening formation flying among bombers and enhancing coordination between U.S. air and ground forces and French aerial units.



“There were other leaders before him, there were other people in the squadron, but no one quite led and no one exemplified the core values of the Air Force quite like Summersett did for that time,” said Capt. Joseph Corso, 96th Bomb Squadron pilot.



Summersett’s legacy embodies the Air Force Core Values of Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in All We Do, values we continue to uphold today. Naming the auditorium in his honor commemorates Summersett’s legacy and serves as a lasting reminder of the character, courage and leadership that today’s Airmen strive to uphold.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2025 Date Posted: 07.22.2025 15:53 Story ID: 543532 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Headline: From the Frontlines to the Flightline: 96th BS Celebrates 107 Years by Honoring Heroic Leader, by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.