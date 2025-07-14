Exchange Celebrates 130 Years of Serving Those Who Serve with National Hire a Veteran Day Hiring Events

Courtesy Photo | The Exchange celebrates 130 years of serving those who serve—and we’re marking the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Exchange celebrates 130 years of serving those who serve—and we’re marking the milestone by hiring heroes! see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating 130 years of serving the military community by honoring those who’ve worn the uniform with on-the-spot hiring events during National Hire a Veteran Day on July 25.



More than 80 PXs, BXs and distribution centers worldwide will host in-person hiring events, connecting Veterans to meaningful careers at the Department of Defense’s largest retailer. The event coincides with the Exchange’s milestone 130th anniversary—marking more than a century of dedication to serving Warfighters and their families at home and abroad. (Click here to find participating locations.)



“Service to our Nation doesn’t stop at separation or retirement from the military—it evolves,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Veteran. “At the Exchange, we extend the opportunity for continued service through careers that directly support the lives of Warfighters and their families. Veterans strengthen our team, our culture and our ability to fulfill our 130-year-old mission.”



Veterans make up 10% of the Exchange’s 25,000 associates. Veterans who join the Exchange enjoy competitive pay, top benefits—including paid time off, medical insurance, flexible work schedules and the ability to count their military service time toward Exchange retirement eligibility.



Since 2013, the Exchange has hired more than 65,000 Veterans and military spouses, reaffirming its commitment to being a Quality-of-Life force multiplier for military families. Veterans bring a unique insight to the Exchange’s mission of "Family Serving Family," often having walked in the same boots as the customers they serve.



“As we proudly celebrate 130 years of service, our commitment to hiring those who know the mission best—Veterans and military spouses—has never been stronger. The Exchange is more than just a place to work; it’s where heroes continue their journey of service.” said Rick Young, Exchange chief, HR Operations. “On National Hire a Veteran Day, we honor that legacy by welcoming those whose dedication, resilience, and sacrifice inspire us daily. Together, we serve those who serve.”



The Exchange’s focus on hiring Veterans has been key to the organization being recognized as a:



• Top 10 Military Friendly Employer by G.I. Jobs magazine

• VETS Indexes 4-Star Employer by VETS Indexes

• Best for Vets Employer by Military Times

• Best of the Best by U.S. Veterans Magazine



“Joining the Exchange isn’t just a job—it’s a continuation of service,” Young said. “Our associates strengthen our mission every day by supporting readiness, resiliency and quality of life for the military community.”



Veterans, military spouses and others interested in exploring career opportunities can learn more at ApplyMyExchange.com or stop by a participating location on July 25 for on-the-spot interviews.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases, please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



