USCGC Myrtle Hazard completes operational period, deepens ties with Republic of Palau

Courtesy Photo | The USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) crew stand for a photo with Palauan maritime officers from the Division of Marine Law off the coast of the Republic of Palau on June 27, 2025. The cutter boarding team and the Palauan maritime officers executed a bilateral boarding, enhancing cooperation and protecting regional waters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. James Pizaro)

SANTA RITA, Guam — The USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) crew completed a 29-day operational period on July 14, covering nearly 300 operational hours in the waters around Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), and the Republic of Palau.



The crew patrolled maritime borders, enforced federal laws, and conducted bilateral operations with Palau partners to counter illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing under the U.S.-Palau bilateral maritime law enforcement agreement.



The cutter deployed to Palau, embarking two Palauan maritime officers from the Division of Marine Law to conduct shared maritime law enforcement operations and enhance interoperability. The cutter boarding team and the Palauan maritime officers executed a bilateral boarding, enhancing cooperation and protecting regional waters.



Additionally, the Myrtle Hazard crew spent time on patrol in the Marianas during this period delivering sustained presence and aids-to-navigation supplies to Marine Safety Unit Saipan for use by a jump team from the USCGC Hickory (WLB 212) to correct outstanding discrepancies while the buoy tender is away for heavy maintenance, supporting maritime safety in the CNMI.



“Our close collaboration with our valued regional partners is instrumental in promoting a secure and prosperous Pacific,” said Lt. Emma Saunders, commanding officer of Myrtle Hazard. “The dedication of our crew, combined with the strong teamwork displayed by Palau’s maritime officers, significantly enhanced our collective ability to safeguard these waters through cross-agency cooperation for a rules-based Pacific.”



The effort advanced Operations Blue Pacific and Rematau to detect, deter, and disrupt illegal maritime activities while maintaining an operational presence to enhance maritime domain awareness around U.S. and shared maritime borders. The crew qualified personnel in multiple positions including underway officer of the deck, boarding team member, boat engineer, and deck-in-charge personnel, bolstering operational readiness.



Lt. Cmdr. Derek Wallin, the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam’s maritime advisor, emphasized the value of international partnerships, “Working hand-in-hand with Palau through the bilateral maritime law enforcement agreement deepens our ties and increases our shared capabilities.”



The U.S. Coast Guard remains steadfast in defending the nation's maritime interests, securing vital shipping lanes, and safeguarding the region's waters. Myrtle Hazard's patrol underscores the Service's enduring role in enforcing U.S. sovereignty and laws, deterring illicit activity, and ensuring the safety of all mariners and waterway users.



About USCGC Myrtle Hazard

The Myrtle Hazard is the 39th 154-foot Sentinel-class FRC, named in honor of the first enlisted woman in the U.S. Coast Guard who served as an electrician and radio operator. It is one of three Guam-based cutters, a cornerstone for the U.S. Coast Guard's ongoing commitment to the U.S. and the people of Oceania.



About Operations Rematau and Blue Pacific

Operation Rematau is how U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia supports Operation Blue Pacific. These efforts include the patrols of the Fast Response Cutters. This initiative supports U.S. national security objectives by fostering maritime good governance and security within the Pacific region. "Rematau" translates to "people of the deep sea," echoing the deep ties and shared goals within the Pacific community.



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

The team of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam is critical in promoting Pacific maritime security, safety, and regional prosperity. The unit's capabilities are integral to executing a wide range of U.S. Coast Guard missions, from safeguarding maritime borders to ensuring commerce and the integrity of the maritime transportation system and saving those in peril on the sea.



For more information, please contact CWO Sara Muir, public affairs officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.