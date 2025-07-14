USCGC Myrtle Hazard crew conducts maritime bilateral operations with Republic of Palau

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) crew stand for a photo with Palauan maritime officers from the Division of Marine Law off the coast of the Republic of Palau on June 27, 2025. The cutter boarding team and the Palauan maritime officers executed a bilateral boarding, enhancing cooperation and protecting regional waters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. James Pizaro)