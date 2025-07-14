Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Myrtle Hazard crew conducts maritime bilateral operations with Republic of Palau

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USCGC Myrtle Hazard crew conducts maritime bilateral operations with Republic of Palau

    PALAU

    06.27.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) crew stand for a photo with Palauan maritime officers from the Division of Marine Law off the coast of the Republic of Palau on June 27, 2025. The cutter boarding team and the Palauan maritime officers executed a bilateral boarding, enhancing cooperation and protecting regional waters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. James Pizaro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 03:01
    Photo ID: 9194738
    VIRIN: 250627-G-G0020-5022
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: PW
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USCGC Myrtle Hazard completes operational period, deepens ties with Republic of Palau

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Palau
    Bilateral
    MLE
    WPC 1139
    Rematau

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download