Ground Accident Investigation Board report released for fatal F.E. Warren Air Force Base Up-Armored HMMWV mishap

Air Force Global Strike Command released a ground accident investigation board report today regarding an Up-Armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle accident near Grover, Colorado, that claimed the life of an Airman on Sept. 16, 2023.

The Airman, Airman Trinity Reinhart, 19, was assigned to the 90th Missile Security Forces Squadron, 90th Security Forces Group, 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming. The driver was treated for minor injuries. No other passengers were in the vehicle.

The UA-HMMWV was the second vehicle in a two-vehicle convoy returning to F.E. Warren AFB after providing security for maintenance operations at a missile facility in Colorado. Between 6:28 p.m. and 6:32 p.m., while traveling west on a dirt-gravel road at approximately 45 mph, the driver lost control of the UA-HMMWV. The vehicle began sliding and turned 180-degrees counter-clockwise until its right front tire caught the edge of the road, flipping it upside down into the ditch. As the vehicle rolled, both front doors opened. Reinhart, who was not wearing her seatbelt, was ejected and sustained fatal injuries.

Civilian emergency services responded to the scene following a 911 call from a civilian motorist, and the Weld County Sheriff’s Office arrived as the first law enforcement agency on-site, followed by fire and medical personnel at 7:03 p.m. Reinhart was pronounced deceased at 7:18 p.m.

The purpose of the GAIB report is to provide a publicly releasable summary of the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident. GAIBs do not issue an opinion as to the cause of the accident.

The investigation report is posted on the Air Force Judge Advocate General Accident Investigation Board website at https://www.afjag.af.mil/AIB-Reports/