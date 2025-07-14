A Voice That Makes A Difference: The Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS)

Photo By Master Sgt. Arthur Wright | The District of Columbia National Guard's Defense Organizational Climate Survey...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Arthur Wright | The District of Columbia National Guard's Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS) annual fielding window is approaching. The DEOCS is a key tool for assessing unit morale, identifying risk factors, and guiding prevention efforts. This critical survey allows every member of our organization to provide confidential feedback on our command climate, trust in leadership, cohesion, and unit readiness. Results support the development of evidence-based action plans to improve workplace culture and mission effectiveness. And strong participation provides reliable data to help us address issues before they become barriers to readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — What if you had a chance to shape your unit's future, to make your voice heard, and improve the environment for yourself and your fellow District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardians? You do. Your voice matters, and the Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS) is one of the most essential tools DCNG Capital Guardians have to make meaningful change.



Why Participate in the DEOCS



The DEOCS provides an opportunity for you to share your honest thoughts and experiences, allowing leadership to gain a deeper understanding of what is happening on the ground. It covers topics such as:



- Trust in Leadership

- Morale

- Fairness

- Respect

- Cohesion



When you take the DEOCS, you provide leaders with the information they need to understand the challenges that DCNG Capital Guardians face daily. You're not just answering questions, you're driving changes that will improve your unit for everyone. Your role is not passive, it's active. Your participation is not just encouraged, it's essential.



Your Feedback, Kept Confidential



We understand that one of your biggest concerns is the confidentiality of your feedback. Rest assured, no one in your chain of command will see your individual responses. Your honesty is not only appreciated, but it's also necessary for the success of the survey. Your feedback will be kept confidential, allowing you to express your thoughts without fear.



You are the key to change



DEOCS results help in developing action plans that address the most significant issues for DCNG Capital Guardians. Previous surveys have led to stronger policies aimed at preventing harmful interpersonal behaviors. A notable example is the implementation of the DCNG No Wrong Door Policy, which opens pathways for individuals seeking assistance to access the necessary support without barriers. This initiative exemplifies our unwavering commitment to creating a safe environment for all.



Your Time Today, a Stronger Unit Tomorrow



The District of Columbia National Guard's Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS) annual fielding window is approaching. The DEOCS only takes a short time, but the impact can be long-lasting. Encourage your battle buddies to take it. Remember, the more voices heard, the stronger and more accurate the results will be. Your input helps ensure every DCNG Capital Guardian has the best possible environment to succeed and thrive. It's your unit. It's your future. Make it count. Take the DEOCS and be a part of the change you want to see in your unit. Results support the development of evidence-based action plans to improve workplace culture, mission effectiveness, and readiness.