Tulsa District awards services contract for Army Reserve support

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District awarded a services contract to Sol Solutions, LLC., of Scottsdale, Ariz., July 18.



The $2.7 million contract provides for environmental programmatic support, installation geospatial information and services, engineering design, and environmental program support for the 99th Readiness Division of the U.S. Army.



The 99th Readiness Division is headquartered at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. and manages more than 500 Army Reserve installations, training areas, and facilities in 13 states in the Northeast Region to support Army readiness and sustain the all-volunteer force.

Date Posted: 07.21.2025