Vacation Bible School at YPG’s Halo Chapel serves up fun and friendship

Religious services are as much a source of strength and solace to Soldiers as to civilians.



The Halo Chapel at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) serves both throughout the year but has a particularly popular getaway for kids on post during the long, hot summer: Vacation Bible School (VBS).



With a campfire theme this year, most of the chapel complex will spend a solid week decorated as an inviting woodland, thanks to a veritable forest of unlit artificial Christmas trees in the sanctuary punctuated by tents and a mock campfire.



The event looks like it is professionally done and lavishly funded but was in fact assembled on a shoestring budget with the dedicated labor of volunteers.



“We have more volunteers than we’ve ever had, which makes the week go a lot easier,” said Chaplain (Maj.) Ryan Pearse. “It’s great to see an outpouring from the community to want to help. I’m encouraged by all the kids signing up, but in some ways I’m more encouraged by the number of volunteers we have.”



More than 50 YPG youngsters are participating in the fun, which will last an entire morning each day through Friday. While VBS typically takes place early in the summer at churches in the civilian world, Pearse waited until latter July to allow an opportunity for new children on post accompanying a parent on a permanent change of station (PCS) move to participate.



“There are a couple of new families that I’ve never seen before who just PCSed recently, and that’s why we did it,” said Pearse. “We like to have it a couple of weeks before school starts to accommodate the new families that come in and help integrate them into the community.”



Lorlena Nelson is one of the returning VBS volunteers, helping with the music ministry component of VBS and assisting with nursery care for the youngest participants. She also helped decorate the chapel complex the week before, and says she participates because of her own experiences growing up in an Army family.



“Growing up as a military brat it is always hard to get integrated into a new community,” said Nelson. “Having VBS during the summer when everyone is moving in is awesome: it’s a step-in to the community where they can meet other kids and build friendships before they go back to school.”



The students have fun listening to stories, singing songs, and rotating among four stations that see them learning about the Bible, making arts and crafts, and playing games, with new activities slated for each day of the week. Snack time is also a popular station.



“We like to keep them on their toes and switch it up,” Pearse said. “It is a week about having fun, but also about learning, meeting new people, and making new friends.”



“It’s really fun to serve the kids and see how excited they get,” added Nelson. “It’s fun to see them get into it and make it part of their life. We’re really blessed to have enough kids and volunteers to be able to do this.”