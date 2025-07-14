Vacation Bible School at YPG’s Halo Chapel serves up fun and friendship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

With a campfire theme at this summer's iteration of Vacation Bible School, most of the Halo Chapel at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) will spend a solid week decorated as an inviting woodland thanks to a veritable forest of unlit artificial Christmas trees in the sanctuary punctuated by tents placed by volunteers. YPG Chaplain (Maj.) Ryan Pearse (center) is grateful for the outpouring of support from kids and adult volunteers. “It’s great to see an outpouring from the community to want to help," he said. "I’m encouraged by all the kids signing up, but in some ways I’m more encouraged by the number of volunteers we have.”