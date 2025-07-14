Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vacation Bible School at YPG’s Halo Chapel serves up fun and friendship

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    With a campfire theme at this summer's iteration of Vacation Bible School, most of the Halo Chapel at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) will spend a solid week decorated as an inviting woodland thanks to a veritable forest of unlit artificial Christmas trees in the sanctuary punctuated by tents placed by volunteers. YPG Chaplain (Maj.) Ryan Pearse (center) is grateful for the outpouring of support from kids and adult volunteers. “It’s great to see an outpouring from the community to want to help," he said. "I’m encouraged by all the kids signing up, but in some ways I’m more encouraged by the number of volunteers we have.”

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 15:25
    Photo ID: 9193530
    VIRIN: 250721-A-GD561-7415
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

