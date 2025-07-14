Tribe, Tenacity, and Teamwork: How the Crossbow Games Forge a Resilient Force

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – The Crossbow Games are more than a break from the daily demands of mission operations for the 633d Air Base Wing. Held annually in both summer and winter, and accompanied by the Connection Carnival, these events foster community, camaraderie, and resilience through friendly competition.



“These Connection Carnival games represent more than just entertainment; they’re a hands-on demonstration of the sport of resilience,” said DeAndrea “Ms. DeDe” Haynes, supervisory integrated prevention chief and suicide prevention program manager at the Integrated Resilience Office. “Just like any sport, resilience: mental, social, spiritual and physical, requires repetition, motivation and support. In that sense, the Connection Carnival is more than a day of fun; it’s training for life.”



Launched in 2022, the Connection Carnival complements the Crossbow Games and is the result of collaboration between the Integrated Resilience Office, the Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce, and the 633d Force Support Squadron. Together, these events aim to reduce isolation, build meaningful relationships, and promote holistic wellness across the installation.



Dr. Michael Pettinelli, Integrated Prevention & Response director, emphasized the power of shared physical and emotional experiences.



“There is a myriad of activities that involve teamwork and working together, especially physically. These relays and exercises really push people to their limits, and you can see the intensity of the support they have for their fellow Airmen,” he said. “They don’t want to let one another down, and that’s what warriors and tribes do. They support and help one another.”



Pettinelli also highlighted the historic roots of this kind of resilience-building.



“There is absolutely a historical precedent in previous warrior cultures and competitive events to promote resilience and connection,” he explained. “Consider the Spartan Agoge or Roman gladiatorial training exercises. These weren’t just games, they were fundamental for forging discipline, loyalty, and unity through challenge.”



By drawing on those traditions, events like the Crossbow Games create a powerful sense of purpose and belonging.



“The shared hardships and victories, even in simulated combat, create a powerful sense of belonging and a willingness to sacrifice for the greater good,” Pettinelli added. “It’s our modern equivalent of the Spartan Agoge or the Roman legion’s training exercises.”



Through tribe, tenacity, and teamwork, the Crossbow Games continue to strengthen the force; one connection at a time.

