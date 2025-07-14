Military Shoppers Save Even More at the Exchange During Back-to-School Sales Tax Holidays

DALLAS – Military shoppers can ace the new scholastic year with extra savings on back-to-school must-haves at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service during state “sales tax holidays” on supplies.



At the Exchange, every day is a sales tax holiday. As select states roll out their sales tax holidays on school supplies, military shoppers can use their Exchange benefit for even more savings and receive an additional in-store discount equal to their local sales tax rate.



“Team Exchange is honored to support military families as they gear up for a new school year,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Whether you're picking out your child’s very first backpack or shopping for dorm room essentials, every day is a sales tax holiday at the Exchange.”



Sales tax holidays start in Alabama on July 18 and continue in 12 states through Aug. 31.

A sales tax holiday calendar can be found here (https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2025/07/PA-BTS-Holiday-2.jpg).



Social-media-friendly version: Tax-free shopping happens every day at @ShopMyExchange, and military shoppers can stack back-to-school savings during their state’s sales tax holiday. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2ZC





Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing.



