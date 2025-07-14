CTF 68 Certifies at BALTOPS 25

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Joseph Buliavac | 250617-N-RC734-1021 USTKA, Poland (June 17, 2025) - Members of Commander Task Force...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Joseph Buliavac | 250617-N-RC734-1021 USTKA, Poland (June 17, 2025) - Members of Commander Task Force (CTF) 68 form up for a group photo after completing their certification at exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 25. CTF-68/Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces Europe-Africa is responsible for providing explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary logistics, expeditionary security and theater security efforts to U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa and U.S. 6th Fleet. BALTOPS 25 is the premier maritime-focused annual military exercise in the Baltic region and provides a unique opportunity to strengthen warfighting readiness and combat credibility critical to deterrence and preserving safety and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac) see less | View Image Page

USTKA, Poland - Commander Task Force (CTF) 68 recently completed its Anchor Point Exercise (APEX) certification while participating in support of the Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 25 exercise at the Polish Air Force Main Training Range in Ustka, Poland.



The APEX certification process evaluated CTF 68’s Maritime Operations Center's (MOC) internal processes against Required Operational Capability/Projected Operational Environment (ROC/POE) standards in a realistic wartime scenario.



“As the premier naval exercise in the region, BALTOPS provided an opportunity to challenge the entire Task Force and put the certifications in context of a broad spectrum of Allied expeditionary warfare operations to sharpen our lethality,” said CTF 68’s Commodore, Capt. Jeremy Wheat.



After months of preparation, this certification validates CTF 68’s ability to move to a forward operating area and serve in a command and control position for the task groups (TG) under it’s tactical control, including but not limited to TG 68.1, 68.2 and 68.5.



“Preparation included training from an Expeditionary Warfare Development Center (EXWDC) Mobile Training Team (MTT) on Operational Planning Teams (OPT), MOC processes, and Battle Watch Captain (BWC) procedures,” said Chief Master at Arms Conrado Aponte, CTF 68’s training officer. “The team also rehearsed battle drills and updated their Tactical Standard Operating Procedures (TACSOP).”



The preparation directly paid off to the CTF 68 staff members that were serving on the watch floor, many of who were in positions out of their comfort zone.



“I learned how to anticipate needs, coordinate across teams in real-time, and lead with intent, even when the picture wasn’t perfect,” said Lt. Kayla Paulsel, who served as one of CTF 68’s primary BWCs and their lead coordinator for the exercise. “BWC taught me to make calm, time-critical decisions and maintain clarity under pressure while monitoring multiple events across various locations, skills that directly translate to my primary job as a supply officer.”



While the certification process was a main goal for the team, it wasn’t the only thing they focused on. They were also expected to oversee the operations of their TGs, some of who were also engaged in BALTOPS, achieving their own APEX certifications, participating in other exercises, and real world events.



TASK GROUP ACHIEVEMENTS AT BALTOPS



• TG 68.1/Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8 located in Liepaja, Latvia



• Achieved APEX Certification



• Participated in historical ordnance disposal operations with Allied divers



• TG 68.2/22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22 NCR) located in Liepaja, Latvia



• Partnered with Allies and U.S. Marines, assigned to 8th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2d Marine Logistics Group, to learn local sawmill operations, enabling the use of locally sourced timber for trench reinforcement projects



• U.S. Marines cross trained on extending the trenches and concealment utilizing local foliage that will continue to live and grow



• Built two wooden office structures to support exercise command and control requirements



• Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 employed the Submersible Matting (SUBMAT) System in an innovative way to improve conditions on an on-base access road



• NCB 14 reconstructed the boat ramp utilizing the SUBMAT material giving the Latvian Navy the ability to organically launch boats



• Constructed a timber storage shed for the Latvian Army, enhancing local sustainment capabilities



• Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1 conducted a subject matter expert exchange with Latvian divers about underwater and land based exothermic cutting procedures. Together they integrated with them to cut and remove soviet era piles that posed a hazard to navigation



• UCT 1 conducted classroom and pool trainings with the Latvian Divers on proper use of the Flyaway Divers System III (FADS III) and Surface Supplied Diving techniques utilizing the new Kirby Morgan 97 (KM97) Diving apparatus



• UCT 1 led training with Latvian divers on how to place concrete underwater



• UCT 1 assisted the reserve NMCB in the underwater portion of the expedient boat ramp submat placement



• UCT 1 executed a Seaport of Debarkation (SPOD) report and assessment in the Ventspils Harbor for US Marines and amphibious ship loading / unloading



• UCT 1 constructed a storage facility for the Latvian military to utilize for their ATV maintenance parts and storage





• TG 68.5/Navy Cargo Handling Battalion (NCHB) 13 Located in Karlskrona Naval Base, Sweden



• Conducted training with host nation and simulated a Vertical Launch System reload



“I am proud of the entire Task Force for our execution of BALTOPS 25,” said Wheat. “The team proved our ability to work closely with Allies and adjacent Task Forces in all phases of an expeditionary operation - planning, movement, logistics and sustainment, command and control, tactical execution - as well as protection of the force and coordinating the information environment during execution.”



BALTOPS 25 is the premier maritime-focused annual military exercise in the Baltic Sea Region and provides a unique opportunity to strengthen warfighting readiness and combat credibility critical to deterrence and preserving safety and security in the Baltic Sea.



CTF 68 is responsible for providing explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary logistics, expeditionary security and theater security efforts to U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa and U.S. 6th Fleet.



Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allies, international partners, and other U.S. government departments and agencies to advance U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa.