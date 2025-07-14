Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 68 Certifies at BALTOPS 25

    CTF 68 Certifies at BALTOPS 25

    USTKA, POLAND

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joseph Buliavac 

    Commander Task Force 68

    250617-N-RC734-1021 USTKA, Poland (June 17, 2025) - Members of Commander Task Force (CTF) 68 form up for a group photo after completing their certification at exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 25. CTF-68/Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces Europe-Africa is responsible for providing explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary logistics, expeditionary security and theater security efforts to U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa and U.S. 6th Fleet. BALTOPS 25 is the premier maritime-focused annual military exercise in the Baltic region and provides a unique opportunity to strengthen warfighting readiness and combat credibility critical to deterrence and preserving safety and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

    CTF 68 Certifies at BALTOPS 25

