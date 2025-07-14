Survival in the Tropics: Malaysian Army Shares Essential Jungle Training with U.S. and Australian Soldiers

Photo By Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor | A Malaysian Army soldier demonstrates traditional fire-starting techniques, using...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor | A Malaysian Army soldier demonstrates traditional fire-starting techniques, using natural materials such as dry grass and bark fibers along with a stone and knife to create the necessary tinder for a fire, an essential survival skill taught during jungle training to Australian and U.S. Army partners. Keris Strike 25 strengthens the bonds between our countries by forging relationships, building capacity, and promoting interoperability among partners. Our countries' friendship and understanding grow stronger with each iteration of Keris Strike, thanks to the strong interpersonal relationships that are formed. see less | View Image Page

PERAK, Malaysia – Deep in the Malaysian jungle, multinational forces from the Malaysian Army, U.S. Army, and Australian Army came together during Exercise Keris Strike 25 to exchange survival knowledge, fieldcraft skills, and cultural practices vital to operating in austere environments.



At the heart of the training was Survival Village, a hands-on showcase where Malaysian Army soldiers demonstrated traditional and practical jungle survival techniques passed down through generations. From edible plants to small animal traps, fire-starting to shelter building, the immersive experience strengthened interoperability and built friendships among the participating nations.



One of the highlights included a demonstration on how to identify and use edible and medicinal plants found in the jungle.



Alongside food identification, soldiers learned to use locally sourced materials to build bamboo traps for catching small animals like squirrels.

Another crowd favorite was the hands-on fire-starting demonstration showcased for Soldiers,



Michael D. Ovitt a 25B Intelligent Specialist assigned to the 25th Infantry Division described his experience as educational.



“The fire-starting demonstration was a valuable skill I learned and something I can take home with me,” said Ovitt. “I had never done anything like that before-starting a fire using only the materials I foraged for and my knife. Prior to this, the closest experience I have had to the jungle was Wahiawa’s East Range Training Area. This however was a whole other level-truly authentic.”



Participants also explored how to construct shelters from natural materials, reinforcing the need for creativity and adaptability in survival scenarios.

To increase wildlife awareness, Malaysian troops led a session on identifying wild animals commonly found in the jungle, emphasizing both risk management and environmental respect.



One of the most unique experiences shared was the opportunity to taste a locally crafted drink made from foraged Malvut nut.



Capt. John E. Bohnemann the Company Commander for Bravo Company 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, describe the experience as rewarding.



“It’s not a drink you’d ever expect to try during a military exercise,” said Bohnemann. “Learning how local forces use natural resources for nourishment and survival really broadened my perspective on what jungle operations require”



This unique training experience served not only to teach jungle survival—it also built trust, strengthened partnerships, and encouraged cultural appreciation among allies.



As Exercise Keris Strike 25 continues, these shared lessons and experiences remain key to fostering enduring regional partnerships and enhancing readiness for any environment.