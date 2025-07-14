10th Mountain Division Strengthens Community Ties at 53rd Can-Am Festival

Photo By Sgt. Alexandria Halbert | Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Alexandria Halbert | Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI), participate in the 53rd Annual Can-Am Festival parade in Sackets Harbor, New York, July 19, 2025. The event provided an opportunity for the public to meet service members, explore military equipment, and celebrate the longstanding friendship between the United States and Canada. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandria Halbert) see less | View Image Page

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. – Drums pounded in rhythm and children waved miniature flags as Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division marched, drove and flew over Main Street during the 53rd Annual Can-Am Festival. The longstanding celebration highlights the enduring friendship between Canada and the United States.

This year’s festivities drew thousands to the scenic village of Sackets Harbor, located near Fort Drum. The event offered a weekend of cultural exchange and cross-border camaraderie, where visitors experienced the unique blend of traditions that define U.S. and Canadian friendship.

The 10th Mountain Division (LI) Band led the parade with an energetic performance. Soldiers from the 10th Mtn. Div. Sustainment Brigade followed in tactical vehicles, demonstrating the division’s operational presence and close connection with the region.

Helicopters from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI) flew over the village en route to a nearby static display site. Festivalgoers explored the AH-64D Apache, UH-60 Black Hawk, and CH-47 Chinook helicopters up close. Aviation Soldiers engaged the public through interactive exhibits, flight gear demonstrations, and aircraft walkarounds.

“Events like this let us connect with the people we serve in a personal way,” said Spc. Ian McAllister, a Black Hawk crew chief assigned to the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade. “It’s a chance to put a face to the uniform and answer questions people may not ask otherwise.”

For many service members, the Can-Am Festival serves as more than just a public outreach opportunity. It reflects the strong ties between Fort Drum and the surrounding communities.

“Fort Drum isn’t just a duty station; it’s part of this region,” said 1st Lt. Thomas Pelkey, a Black Hawk pilot assigned to the 10th CAB. “Being here today, interacting with everyone, reminds me that we’re all part of the same community.”

Since its founding in 1971, the Can-Am Festival has represented cross-border goodwill and civil-military unity. This year’s highlights included an artisan fair, Canadian and American cultural demonstrations, local food vendors, and a fireworks display over Lake Ontario.

Among the local vendors was retired Master Sgt. Thomas “TK” King, former first sergeant of the 20th Air Support Operations Squadron, U.S. Air Force, who now calls Jefferson County home. From behind his kettle corn stand, King reflected on the importance of staying connected after military service.

“Being a first sergeant taught me the importance of staying involved. It’s part of who we are as leaders,” King said. “Even in retirement, I enjoy volunteering here and at the YMCA because I value staying connected and giving back.”

The Can-Am Festival provided a platform for the 10th Mountain Division to strengthen relationships with local residents and Canadian friends and partners. These connections enhance regional cooperation and reflect the division’s enduring presence as part of the North Country community.