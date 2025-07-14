USVRON 3 Holds Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (July 3, 2025) – Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron Three (USVRON 3) held...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (July 3, 2025) – Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron Three (USVRON 3) held a change of command at the Roncador Memorial on Naval Base Point Loma on Thursday, July 3, 2025 with Rear Admiral Justin Kubu, commander, Unmanned Task Force, as the guest speaker and Capt. Garrett Miller, Commodore, Surface Development Group One, as the presiding Officer. USVRON 3 bid farewell to Capt. Derek Alan Rader and welcomed CDR Sophia Haberman to take charge of USVRON 3. see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO (July 3, 2024) – Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron Three (USVRON 3) held a change of command at the Roncador Memorial on Naval Base Point Loma on Thursday, 03 July, 2025 with Rear Admiral Justin Kubu, commander, Unmanned Task Force, as the guest speaker and Capt. Garrett Miller, Commodore, Surface Development Group One, as the presiding Officer. USVRON 3 bid farewell to Capt. Derek Alan Rader and welcomed CDR Sophia Haberman to take charge of USVRON 3. “Captain Rader, as you relinquish command today, you should be justifiably proud of this team you created and the proud legacy you leave to your successor, Commander Sophia Haberman. Sophia, you are the right officer for this command. I know you will leverage the experience, insight, and expertise you developed while commanding USVRON 1, and I have no doubt you will continue to lead USVRON 3 with the same professionalism, character, and enthusiasm taking them to even higher levels of excellence and success,” said Kubu. Rader, a native of Kansas, assumed command of USVRON 3 in May 2024 and is going on to serve as Chief of Staff at Afloat Training Group Pacific. He continued, “as the Navy continues to transform to a more distributed, data-driven battlespace, we are investing in autonomous platforms, artificial intelligence, and unmanned systems that extend our reach, reduce risk to Sailors, and fundamentally changes how we fight. You, the Sailors of the USVRONs are on the front lines of that transformation. You’re not just employing technology - you’re developing tactics. You are integrating sensors and platforms that will allow us to detect, deter, and if necessary, decisively defeat any threat. And you're doing all this while helping define policy, acquisition pathways, and command-and-control structures for the Fleet of the future.” Haberman, a native of Honolulu, Hawaii, is coming from her position as Commanding Officer, USVRON 1 based in Naval Base Ventura County, California. “Today, I am both honored and humbled to take command of a squadron that’s not just a part of Naval History - we’re writing the next chapter. We will own the future and lead from the front,” said Haberman. “Our Mission is clear: deliver formidable, unmanned platforms, develop the tactics, techniques, and procedures that drive success, and help shape the future fleet into a warfighting force.” For more news from USVRON 3, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/usvron3/