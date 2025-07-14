Citizen Airmen recognized during total force inspection

The men and women of the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron are the tip of the spear for air refueling operations in the 927th Air Refueling Wing. They dedicate themselves to the mission and often sacrifice their personal time to guarantee success, extending the reach of the U.S. Air Force’s lethal bomber, fighter and mobility aircraft. Air Mobility Command inspectors recognized a 63rd ARS crew as top performers during a total force Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection (NORI), in May 2025, conducted jointly with the 6th ARW.



Air Force Maj. Jamaal Neal, Capt. Brian Lee, 63rd ARS pilots, and Staff Sgt. Aaron Kempster, 63rd ARS boom operator, serve in a part-time capacity as traditional reservists, dedicating time outside of their civilian roles. These Citizen Airmen put forth a performance worthy of recognition through effort and perseverance.



“It was challenging, coming out of a hurricane season with two major storms hitting Tampa Bay,” said Alvin Kuper, 927th ARW Chief of Plans and Programs. “Our traditional reservists had to be flexible, coordinating their training and studying around their already busy lives.”



Kuper highlighted Neal’s dedication as aircraft commander to ensuring his team’s success. “He has truly taken on a big role in the squadron,” said Kuper. “He put in the time and repetitions outside of what was required to truly excel in this mission set, leading his crew.”



Neal attributes learning the strengths and weaknesses of the crew and keeping them focused on the aspects under their control as a key part of the formula.



“Selflessness greatly contributes to team success,” said Neal. “I think the best teams focus on getting the mission done rather than who gets the credit for doing it.”



Kuper noted that throughout the entire inspection, including the lead-up, Neal and his team maintained a positive attitude that was infectious throughout the Squadron.



“Maj. Neal and Capt. Lee are highly competent, professional and committed to the mission,” said Kempster. “With a crew like that, it’s easy to maintain a positive attitude.”



Kempster, an in-flight refueling specialist, operates the KC-135 boom, directing fuel to receiving aircraft and serves a variety of other functions during flight to support the pilots.



“In my experience, whether it’s deployment or exercises, there is a heightened level of focus, preparation and coordination prior to execution,” said Kempster. “Success and safety in those situations requires every member of the crew to bring their A-game and be on the same page.”



Focus on warfighting excellence and accomplishing the task at hand are critical for Citizen Airmen, and according to Neal there are not short-cuts.



“I don’t really think there’s any particular secret to success,” said Neal. “It’s just focusing on the task at hand and giving it your best effort, along with proper preparation.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2025 Date Posted: 07.18.2025 15:23 Story ID: 543242 Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Citizen Airmen recognized during total force inspection, by TSgt Bradley Tipton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.