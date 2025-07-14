Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Citizen Airmen recognized during total force inspection

    Aircrews in action: Swift responses to alerts during NORI

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Monique Stober | U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron and the 6th...... read more read more

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Bradley Tipton 

    927th Air Refueling Wing

    The men and women of the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron are the tip of the spear for air refueling operations in the 927th Air Refueling Wing. They dedicate themselves to the mission and often sacrifice their personal time to guarantee success, extending the reach of the U.S. Air Force’s lethal bomber, fighter and mobility aircraft. Air Mobility Command inspectors recognized a 63rd ARS crew as top performers during a total force Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection (NORI), in May 2025, conducted jointly with the 6th ARW.

    Air Force Maj. Jamaal Neal, Capt. Brian Lee, 63rd ARS pilots, and Staff Sgt. Aaron Kempster, 63rd ARS boom operator, serve in a part-time capacity as traditional reservists, dedicating time outside of their civilian roles. These Citizen Airmen put forth a performance worthy of recognition through effort and perseverance.

    “It was challenging, coming out of a hurricane season with two major storms hitting Tampa Bay,” said Alvin Kuper, 927th ARW Chief of Plans and Programs. “Our traditional reservists had to be flexible, coordinating their training and studying around their already busy lives.”

    Kuper highlighted Neal’s dedication as aircraft commander to ensuring his team’s success. “He has truly taken on a big role in the squadron,” said Kuper. “He put in the time and repetitions outside of what was required to truly excel in this mission set, leading his crew.”

    Neal attributes learning the strengths and weaknesses of the crew and keeping them focused on the aspects under their control as a key part of the formula.

    “Selflessness greatly contributes to team success,” said Neal. “I think the best teams focus on getting the mission done rather than who gets the credit for doing it.”

    Kuper noted that throughout the entire inspection, including the lead-up, Neal and his team maintained a positive attitude that was infectious throughout the Squadron.

    “Maj. Neal and Capt. Lee are highly competent, professional and committed to the mission,” said Kempster. “With a crew like that, it’s easy to maintain a positive attitude.”

    Kempster, an in-flight refueling specialist, operates the KC-135 boom, directing fuel to receiving aircraft and serves a variety of other functions during flight to support the pilots.

    “In my experience, whether it’s deployment or exercises, there is a heightened level of focus, preparation and coordination prior to execution,” said Kempster. “Success and safety in those situations requires every member of the crew to bring their A-game and be on the same page.”

    Focus on warfighting excellence and accomplishing the task at hand are critical for Citizen Airmen, and according to Neal there are not short-cuts.

    “I don’t really think there’s any particular secret to success,” said Neal. “It’s just focusing on the task at hand and giving it your best effort, along with proper preparation.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 15:23
    Story ID: 543242
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citizen Airmen recognized during total force inspection, by TSgt Bradley Tipton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Aircrews in action: Swift responses to alerts during NORI

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    warrior ethos
    reserve ready
    inspection

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download