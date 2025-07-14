Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lynn Kaczenski Has Graduated from Basic Training on 07/27/2025

    TUCKER, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Story by Lynn Kaczenski 

    Tucker, GA native, U.S. Civilian Lynn Kaczenski has graduated from basic training at 110th Attack wing, MI. Civilian Kaczenski is a 1998 graduate of Carrollton High School, Carrollton, GA. Civilian Kaczenski graduated university in 2003 from Georgia State University, Atlanta, GA.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 12:01
    TUCKER, GEORGIA, US
    TUCKER, GEORGIA, US
