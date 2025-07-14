Army Recruiter Returns to Familiar Land, Ready to Inspire Natchez Locals

Photo By Emily Berard-Boutte | NATCHEZ, Miss. —Real-world experience, grit and hometown relatability follows Staff...... read more read more Photo By Emily Berard-Boutte | NATCHEZ, Miss. —Real-world experience, grit and hometown relatability follows Staff Sgt. Blake Sonnier as he onboards at the Natchez Army Recruiting Station as a Recruiting Non-Commissioned Officer. A native to Lafayette, Louisiana, just a short drive down the road, Sonnier was recently assigned to the area to offer the Army’s newest benefits and pay package to students and working-adults. While Sonnier’s uniform can tell a common story, his personal journey reveals some things more powerful: a young man shaped by community service, purpose and challenges. “I joined the Army for a few reasons,” Sonnier said. “The education benefits, a lifestyle change, and honestly—I always wanted to serve, so I did it.” see less | View Image Page

NATCHEZ, Miss. —Real-world experience, grit and hometown relatability follows Staff Sgt. Blake Sonnier as he onboards at the Natchez Army Recruiting Station as a Recruiting Non-Commissioned Officer.



A native to Lafayette, Louisiana, just a short drive down the road, Sonnier was recently assigned to the area to offer the Army’s newest benefits and pay package to students and working-adults.



While Sonnier’s uniform can tell a common story, his personal journey reveals some things more powerful: a young man shaped by community service, purpose and challenges.



“I joined the Army for a few reasons,” Sonnier said. “The education benefits, a lifestyle change, and honestly—I always wanted to serve, so I did it.”



His choice of military occupational specialty (MOS), or job in the Army, as an 11B Infantryman is a true testament to his pride, patriotism and courage.



Sonnier is part of the Army’s frontline combat role.



“I always enjoyed shooting and hunting, but this job is more than that,” Sonnier said.



His Army career has taken him across the globe, serving in Kuwait during the final stages of the Afghanistan withdrawal and later deployed to Poland amid the Russian-Ukraine conflict.



According to Sonnier, his Army experiences have built resilience and perspective.



“I’ve been through challenges that tested me mentally, physically, and emotionally, but I came out stronger. And now I get to help others do the same,” Sonnier said.



An aunt who served in the Air Force, and uncle having valiantly served as a Marine, makes Sonnier a legacy servicemember already familiar with the value military service can add to one’s life.



“I am currently completing my Business Administration degree through the Army’s tuition assistance program,” Sonnier said. I am living and experiencing the fruit of what Army service is worth.”



As of February 2025, he was selected by the Department of the Army to become a Recruiter and extend opportunities to those seeking purpose.









“I’m excited to be back near home,” Sonnier said. “Being close to family is a blessing, but more than that, I can give young people, in a region I understand, the same shot I have—to earn an education, grow as a leader, and do something bigger than themselves.”



With Sonnier, the residents of Natchez get a unique Soldier with a local voice and global insight.



“I know what it’s like to come from a small-town environment, then journey from home to face and meet big challenges in the world….I want to offer those experiences to the people of Natchez,” Sonnier said.



For more information about the Natchez Army Recruiting Station or to coordinate and interview Staff Sgt. Blake Sonnier, please reach out to usarmy.knox.usarec.list.3tbn-apa@army.mil

or call (225) 993-2352.



-30-