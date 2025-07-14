Just the Facts - Naval Hospital Bremerton Urgent Care Clinic

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Did You Know? Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Urgent Care Clinic daily hours of operation...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Did You Know? Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Urgent Care Clinic daily hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week, open on weekends and all holidays except Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years. Urgent medical conditions are ones which require care within 24 hours, such as minor falls (from a height less than five feet); back pain; mild asthma exacerbation; laceration care/cuts; injuries requiring x-ray; minor eye complaints; sore throat; respiratory infections; viral gastroenteritis; closed fractures (no open skin); abscess treatment and skin infections; and urinary tract infections. For those patients in need of urgent care outside of the 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. window, they can contact our Military Health System Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-874-2273 (TRICARE), Option 1 to effectively coordinate a visit to a TRICARE-network UCC. For either direct chat or video: https://mhsnurseadviceline.com/home The Nurse Advice Line (NAL) is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Nurse(s) on call will discuss the patient’s concerns and provide recommendations for home treatment/care if applicable, and whether the issue should be addressed via an UCC or emergency department visit. Additionally, per TRICARE policy, active-duty patients will need a referral to be seen at any network urgent care clinic, which can be requested through the Nurse Advice Line. Additionally, the Patient Shuttle connects NHB with Madigan Army Medical Center, which has been in place since 2015. The service operates Monday-Friday except federal holidays. It departs NHB by the UCC entrance at 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The shuttle leaves Madigan by the Main Medical Mall north entrance at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer) see less | View Image Page

Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Urgent Care Clinic daily hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week, open on weekends and all holidays except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years.



For those patients in need of urgent care outside of the 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. window, they can contact our Military Health System Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-874-2273 (TRICARE), Option 1 to effectively coordinate a visit to a TRICARE-network UCC. For either direct chat or video:

https://mhsnurseadviceline.com/home



The Nurse Advice Line (NAL) is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Nurse(s) on call will discuss patient’s concerns and provide recommendations for home treatment/care if applicable, and whether the issue should be addressed via an UCC or emergency department visit.



Additionally, per TRICARE policy, active-duty patients will need a referral to be seen at any network urgent care clinic, which can be requested through the Nurse Advice Line.



Active-duty personnel who have access to acute care at their respective commands should utilize their command care providers for administrative needs such as SIQ Chits. Active duty personnel can also call the Nurse Advice Line after hours to coordinate a referral to a nearby UCC.



Retirees and dependents under any TRICARE plan can use a TRICARE-authorized UCC for non-emergency injury/illness.



Patients are also encouraged to use their primary care manager, access MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at: https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil, and/or Medical Home Port team as their first option for common illnesses such as a fever; minor injuries such as sprains and strains; chronic medical concerns, physicals, prescription refills, vaccinations and screening exams.



Patients are authorized to be seen by a TRICARE authorized urgent care center or network provider without a referral, although in some instances a copay may apply. Visit https://tricare.mil/GettingCare/FindDoctor to view a list of in-network providers.



Urgent medical conditions are ones which require care within 24 hours, such as minor falls (from a height less than five feet); back pain; mild asthma exacerbation; laceration care/cuts; injuries requiring x-ray; minor eye complaints; sore throat; respiratory infections; viral gastroenteritis; closed fractures (no open skin); abscess treatment and skin infections; and urinary tract infections.



Additionally, the Patient Shuttle connects NHB with Madigan Army Medical Center, which has been in place since 2015. The service operates Monday-Friday except federal holidays. It departs NHB by the UCC entrance at 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The shuttle leaves Madigan by the Main Medical Mall north entrance at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.



For a historical perspective, it’s been over a decade – back in 2014 - since NHB transitioned the Emergency Room to the Urgent Care Clinic, primarily due to less than two percent of all patients had actual life, limb and/or eyesight threatening medical concerns.