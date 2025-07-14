Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Just the Facts - Naval Hospital Bremerton Urgent Care Clinic

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Did You Know? Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Urgent Care Clinic daily hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week, open on weekends and all holidays except Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years.
    Urgent medical conditions are ones which require care within 24 hours, such as minor falls (from a height less than five feet); back pain; mild asthma exacerbation; laceration care/cuts; injuries requiring x-ray; minor eye complaints; sore throat; respiratory infections; viral gastroenteritis; closed fractures (no open skin); abscess treatment and skin infections; and urinary tract infections.
    For those patients in need of urgent care outside of the 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. window, they can contact our Military Health System Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-874-2273 (TRICARE), Option 1 to effectively coordinate a visit to a TRICARE-network UCC. For either direct chat or video:
    https://mhsnurseadviceline.com/home
    The Nurse Advice Line (NAL) is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Nurse(s) on call will discuss the patient’s concerns and provide recommendations for home treatment/care if applicable, and whether the issue should be addressed via an UCC or emergency department visit.
    Additionally, per TRICARE policy, active-duty patients will need a referral to be seen at any network urgent care clinic, which can be requested through the Nurse Advice Line.
    Additionally, the Patient Shuttle connects NHB with Madigan Army Medical Center, which has been in place since 2015. The service operates Monday-Friday except federal holidays. It departs NHB by the UCC entrance at 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The shuttle leaves Madigan by the Main Medical Mall north entrance at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
