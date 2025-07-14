NMFL Leaders visit Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command

Photo By Julius Evans | Leaders from Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, Portsmouth, VA, visit Naval Medical...... read more read more Photo By Julius Evans | Leaders from Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, Portsmouth, VA, visit Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC), Williamsburg, VA. From left to right are, NMRLC commanding officer, Capt. Christopher Barnes, NMFL deputy commander, Capt. Chad McKenzie, NMFL chief nursing officer, Capt. Sue Fierros, NMRLC executive officer, Cmdr. Olusegun Olabode, and NMFL Director Maritime Headquarters, N1 - Manpower/Personnel, Cmdr. Joe Fromknecht. see less | View Image Page

Leaders from Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, Portsmouth, VA, visited Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Williamsburg, VA, and toured the facility on July 18.



Visiting from Portsmouth were Capt. Chad McKenzie, Deputy Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), Capt. Sue Fierros, NMFL Chief Nursing Officer, and Cmdr. Joe Fromknecht, NMFL Director Maritime Headquarters, Manpower/Personnel.



Escorting them throughout the facility were NMRLC commanding officer, Capt. Christopher Barnes, and NMRLC executive officer, Cmdr. Olusegun Olabode.



NMRLC manages the warehouse and production facility that procures, produces, manages, sustains, prepositions, and deploys rapidly deployable Expeditionary Medical (EXMED) Platforms in support of operational plans, exercise support, and real-world operations.



The command is comprised of distinct directorates and detachments disbursed globally. NMRLC Detachment Kaiserslautern, Germany, has a primary mission is to serve as the “Navy Liaison” to U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center (USAMMCE) for all Navy and Marine Corps specific medical logistics issues in the U.S. European Command (EUCOM), US Central Command (CENTCOM), and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) theaters of operation in support of Fleet units, ashore and afloat, and U.S. Marine Corps units. The detachment executes policies and procedures established by the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) N4 (Installations and Logistics) and NMRLC.



NMRLC Detachment Fort Detrick, MD, directly supports Operational Forces Afloat initial ship’s outfitting in addition to medical and dental allowance lists, and shipboard configuration expertise.



NMRLC Detachment Naval Expeditionary Medical Command Atlantic (NEMCL) Portsmouth, VA, functions as unit deployment cell and provides expeditionary medical training and administrative support to all active duty and reserve personnel assigned to expeditionary medical platforms.



NMRLC NORA Yorktown, VA, serves as the executive agent over all Military Health System (MHS) Optical Fabrication as directed by the U.S. Navy Surgeon General and the NMRLC commanding officer. The directorate’s mission is providing the “Sight to Fight” by sustaining combat power of the Total Force with timely delivery of high-quality eyewear enhancing force health protection and Warfighter readiness across the globe. NORA also provides optical support to other government agencies as directed.



Finally, NMRLC has is standing up two Expeditionary Medical Logistics Units in Williamsburg, VA, and an NMRLC Detachment Expeditionary Medical Logistics Unit 3, located in Okinawa, Japan. They will provide forward logistical, administrative, and life-cycle management support to EXMEDS units deployed or assigned to a specific Area of Operations.



NMRLC's mission is to Develop, acquire, produce, field, sustain, and provide enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high end competition, crisis, and combat. It's vision is to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity.