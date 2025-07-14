Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMFL Leaders visit Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command

    WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Julius Evans 

    Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Williamsburg, VA

    Leaders from Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, Portsmouth, VA, visit Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC), Williamsburg, VA. From left to right are, NMRLC commanding officer, Capt. Christopher Barnes, NMFL deputy commander, Capt. Chad McKenzie, NMFL chief nursing officer, Capt. Sue Fierros, NMRLC executive officer, Cmdr. Olusegun Olabode, and NMFL Director Maritime Headquarters, N1 - Manpower/Personnel, Cmdr. Joe Fromknecht.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 09:30
    Photo ID: 9187758
    VIRIN: 250718-N-VL587-1203
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.77 MB
    Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMFL Leaders visit Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, by Julius Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NMFL Leaders Visit Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command

    Warehouse
    NMFL
    NMRLC
    EXMED

