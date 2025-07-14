Date Taken: 07.18.2025 Date Posted: 07.18.2025 09:30 Photo ID: 9187758 VIRIN: 250718-N-VL587-1203 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.77 MB Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NMFL Leaders visit Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, by Julius Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.