East Rochester, New York Native Serves Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

INDIAN OCEAN — An East Rochester, New York native and 2014 graduate of East Rochester High School is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), which is forward-deployed to the Indo-Pacific and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



Master-at-Arms Chief Petty Officer Cody Pacher joined the Navy in November 2014. Master-At-Arms are law enforcement and security specialists, similar to the military police that are found in other branches. Master-At-Arms are responsible for force protection, which include antiterrorism, enforcing regulations and ensuring the safety and security of Navy personnel and assets. Pacher’s favorite parts of the job are training the next generation of security forces, commencing investigations and teaching enlisted leadership development courses.



“I have always wanted to be a police officer,” Pacher said. “I initially joined to get some law enforcement experience, but ended up truly enjoying my time in the Navy and decided to stay in a little longer.”



Pacher has previously served at Offutt Air Force Base Nebraska (2015-2018), Naval Support Activity Bahrain (2018-2019), USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (2019-2022) and Naval Support Activity Annapolis (2022-2024). He joined the crew aboard John Finn on May 2024.



“My favorite part about my current job and command is you never know what you are going to get every day,” Pacher said. “No day is the same and I learn something new every day. Being on a destroyer, you have to not only do your job, but you have to learn other jobs as well to help out the team and to get home safe from deployment.”



John Finn is currently stationed in Yokosuka, Japan. Pacher’s favorite part about being in the Navy is the opportunity it gives to travel. In the past 10 years, Pacher and his family have lived in Nebraska, Virginia, Maryland, and Japan. In Pacher’s words, his wife and kids are quick to assimilate to new places and are excited for each new journey.



“I absolutely love Japan,” Pacher said. “It has been a great tour for my family and me. I love the food, weather, outdoor adventures that my wife drags me out too and visiting Tokyo Disney. We have had a great experience with the schools on base as well and my son has grown a lot since being enrolled in the school district in Yokosuka.”



Pacher was selected for chief after serving nine years in the Navy. His goal is to retire as a Master Chief at 20 years of service. According to him, however, his proudest naval accomplishment is the development of his junior Sailors.



“My advice to young Sailors that want to be a chief someday is to start early,” Pacher said. “Start mapping out your career and what billets you want to take and take advantage of every opportunity at every command.”



John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force.

